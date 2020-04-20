Banks questions abortions during public health emergency

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana Congressman Jim Banks, R-3rd, recently sent a letter to Gov. Eric Holcomb questioning why Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky continues to perform abortions during the public health emergency.

"Planned Parenthood is selfishly using scarce Personal Protective Equipment for elective procedures that even they describe as a ‘choice.’ Their claim to value human life, or anything aside from unfettered access to abortion, has never rung so hollow," Banks said.

Holcomb’s office declined comment, pointing only to statements from April 10 in response to a similar question.

The governor’s current executive order halting elective procedures applies to all health care providers that provide elective procedures. It named abortion clinics as well as dentists, plastic surgery centers, surgical centers, dermatology offices and more.

The order states abortion clinics are to "cancel or postpone elective and non-urgent surgical or invasive procedures," defining elective and non-urgent procedures as "any surgery or invasive procedure which can be delayed without undue risk to the current or future health of the patient as determined by the patient's treating physician. ..."

Conservative groups and dozens of doctors have pushed back, saying Holcomb left a large loophole by letting doctors decide.

And since the order was given Planned Parenthood has remained open -- even advertising it on social media.

Sharon Jackson, deputy general counsel for Holcomb, said this is a medical decision and is up to the doctor.

"It’s not up to a lawyer or an elected official to say what is an undue risk to the health of a patient. This is a physician’s patient. And in those cases where there is a risk to the woman abortions will be allowed to continue," she said on April 10 during a briefing.

"It has been recognized by the (U.S.) Supreme Court as a constitutional right and it is not something the state can ban unilaterally in all circumstances. Again, we leave it to the discretion of the physician to make that medical decision as to when it is necessary."

nkelly@jg.net