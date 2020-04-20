Death toll reaches 23 in county

Two more Allen County residents have died as a result of having COVID-19, the county health department said Sunday.

An additional 19 residents have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 314 confirmed cases and 23 deaths.

Allen County's update came soon after Noble County health officials reported four COVID-19-related deaths at the Sacred Heart Home, a long-term care facility in Avilla.

No other information about the patients was released because of privacy laws, Dr. Terry Gaff, the Noble County health officer, said in a statement.

The statewide coronavirus death toll has jumped by 17 more people as Indiana health officials reported Sunday at least 562 virus-related deaths in little more than a month. The newly reported deaths happened between April 11 and Saturday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The first death in Indiana was recorded March 15.

As cases rose over the weekend, more than 200 people upset over restrictions on Indiana residents because of the coronavirus protested Saturday outside the state mansion of Gov. Eric Holcomb, urging him to back off and restart the economy.

People carrying signs and American flags stood close together along the street outside the Indianapolis home. Cars passing the scene honked in support, although the rally wasn't as large as a similar event Wednesday in Michigan.

Holcomb, a Republican, has extended the stay-at-home order to May 1.

Because of delays in private lab reports to the state, Allen County's case count might not always match the numbers for the county on the state's website, www.in.gov/coronavirus.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are on the local department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 and are time-stamped with the latest data.

The local health department said it will be unable to provide specific information on every case because of the increase in the number of positive cases. The department provides basic demographic information, which is updated on its website at least weekly.

asloboda@jg.net

The Associated Press contributed to this report.