Domino's donates to Parkview

Staff at Parkview Regional Medical Center were treated to Domino's pizza Sunday.

The Domino's location on Dupont Road donated 132 pizzas to the staff, according to a news release from Tami Brigle, Parkview spokeswoman. The donation, enough to feed 520 people, was the largest restaurant donation Parkview Health has received, the news release said.

“We are overwhelmed by the unexpected outpouring of support from the community as our co-workers have been blessed with more than 7,000 food donations across the system since April 1,” Heather Schoegler, who is coordinating food donations at all Parkview Health facilities, said in the statement. “Every single gift is an extra boost of encouragement that our co-workers need right now. We appreciate everyone who has gone out of their way to give.”

Food donation questions can be sent to Parkview at fooddonations@parkview.com.