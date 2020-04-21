Allen County will have fewer locations to vote in primary

Allen County voters will have fewer locations for early in-person voting and in-person voting in the June 2 primary election.

The Allen County Board of Election made those decisions today in an attempt to reduce chances for spreading the new coronavirus that causes the potentially fatal illness, COVID-19.

Election officials plan to cut the number of early voting sites from five to one, the Grand Wayne Center in downtown Fort Wayne. Polling places for June 2 will be cut from 116 to 25, and in-person voters will likely have a different polling place than the one they are used to.

Officials plan to send additional postcards to households with registered voters to inform them of the changes, while continuing to stress that mail-in voting using an absentee ballot is the safest way to participate in the primary.

The election board already sent one postcard telling voters how to request an application for an absentee ballot and that this time they do not need a reason to request one.

