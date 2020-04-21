Ardmore lane closes this week

One side of Ardmore Avenue from Fort Wayne International Airport to Airport Expressway will close Wednesday, city officials announced Monday.

The northbound lane will be closed through July to allow crews to complete the road and new trail between Second Street and Airport Expressway. Ardmore will be open to southbound traffic.

A detour for northbound traffic will be available using Ferguson Road to Bluffton Road.

About 7,000 vehicles travel that section of Ardmore every day, Public Works spokesman Frank Suarez said.

The $3.7 million project is almost 1 mile long and will include a center turn lane, new storm sewers, curbs, gutters, street lighting, landscaping and Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps. The new trail will extend along the east side of Ardmore.

The area will also have a gateway welcoming feature with new signage and a 25-foot gateway marker on the southeast corner of Ardmore and Airport Expressway.

Funding for the project comes from revenue generated by the Baer Field Tax Increment Financing District.

