Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak. For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Local United Way gets $2.25 million

United Way of Allen County announced Monday it has received a $2.25 million COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant, made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment Inc. and Indiana United Ways, the state association United Way of Allen County belongs to.

The money will be given to area human and social service nonprofits on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Even before this crisis, we knew that nearly 1 in 4 families in Allen County were not able to make ends meet – despite working. Without a robust local nonprofit safety net, those needs are bound to become even more dire,” said Sue Ehinger, United Way of Allen County board chair. “Thanks to generous support from the Lilly Endowment Inc., we are now more strongly positioned to help our community's nonprofits deal with the immediate impacts of COVID-19.”

The COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant calls for United Ways that receive funding to better meet essential and basic needs, which could include child care, and to address other critical issues.

Specifically, United Way of Allen County plans to help organizations involved in emergency food distribution, housing and shelter support, and medical support services.

The local United Way is accepting funding requests from area human and social service nonprofits in good standing. Interested organizations should go to United Way of Allen County's website at www.unitedwayallencounty.org for information and application instructions.

Aging & In-Home to hand out meals

Aging & In-Home Services is hosting a Community Grab'n Go Meal Distribution – for ages 60 and older – in its parking lot at 8101 W. Jefferson Blvd. from 10 a.m. to noon Friday – or as long as supplies last.

Each attendee will receive a prepackaged box of five shelf-stable meals at no charge. AIHS asks interested individuals to have a photo ID and telephone number accessible at check-in.

No alternate pickup person will be allowed. If unable to attend, call Aging & Disability Resource Center at 260-469-3036 to set up Meals on Wheels/Home Delivered Meals.

This event is a drive-thru service only, and AIHS asks that all attendees remain in their vehicles during check-in and meal pickup. AIHS is also asking the community to assist in identifying older adults who are at risk but might not be aware of AIHS' services.

For information, call 260-745-1200.

YMCA receives Jorgensen grant

The Ove E. Jorgensen Foundation has granted $10,000 to the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne to help continue to serve the community during the pandemic.

“The generosity from the Ove W. Jorgensen Foundation helps us to continue to fulfill our mission to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all,” said Chris Angellatta, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne.

The Renaissance Pointe YMCA staff makes meals accessible to people in two different ways. Boxed grab-and-go suppers are available for pickup from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Renaissance Pointe Y at 2323 Bowser Ave.

Boxed meals are also delivered to the doorsteps of residents throughout nearby neighborhoods.

For more information about the YMCA Meal Access Program, contact Tim Hallman, director of Christian emphasis for the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, at 260-755-4964 or email tim_hallman@fwymca.org.

Financial donations can be made online at fwymca.org/donate.

State justices rule against creditors

In a 4-1 decision Monday, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled creditors can't seize Hoosiers' stimulus payments received through the federal package.

This ruling comes in response to a petition from Indiana Legal Services, Prosperity Indiana, Neighborhood Christian Legal Services and the Indiana Institute for Working Families to protect the funds from creditors and debt collectors seeking to garnish them.

“We're thankful to Indiana Legal Services for taking the lead and responding quickly to concerns about seizure of stimulus funds. Because of this court decision, the federal intent of these funds will thankfully be honored at home,” said Jessica Love, Prosperity Indiana's executive director.

Girl Scouts to celebrate leaders

Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana is celebrating Girl Scout Leaders Day on Wednesday in appreciation of all the troop leaders in the organization.

This day is part of a larger recognition – National Volunteer Month – in appreciation of the more than 3,000 adult volunteers.

The Girl Scouts say the commitment and dedication of their troop leaders as role models is even more evident because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the recent development of virtual programming, leaders have adapted to virtual connections with their troops through earning virtual badges, making plans to finish strong with cookie sales and setting up cookie donations for those local community members impacted most by the pandemic.