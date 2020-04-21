Coroner IDs Grabill man in crash on Maysville Road

A man who died in a car crash over the weekend was identified Monday by the Allen County coroner's office.

Johnluke Dartanyan B. Callebaut, 25, of Grabill suffered multiple blunt force injuries in the early-morning Saturday crash.

His death was ruled an accident.

Callebaut is the fourth person to die in a motor vehicle crash in Allen County this year.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers responded to the 9500 block of Maysville Road near the intersection with Stellhorn Road about 12:30 a.m.

Officers found a full-size passenger van had hit a tree after leaving the road.

The van's driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Callebaut, who was riding in the van's front seat, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Indiana 3 crash badly hurts driver

One person was in critical condition early Monday after an SUV crash on Indiana 3 just south of Hathaway Road, the Allen County Sheriff's Department said.

At 12:07 a.m., deputies found the driver of the SUV was partly thrown from the vehicle. The driver, who was not identified, was the vehicle's only occupant.

Witnesses at the scene told police the SUV was traveling north on Indiana 3 at high speed when it left the road, struck an object in the median, then rolled several times.

The driver was taken to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.