County could seek state funds

A member of the Allen County Election Board plans to introduce a resolution today to have the state pick up increased costs for the 2020 primary, rescheduled for June 2.

Tim Pape, a Fort Wayne attorney who serves as the Democrats' representative on the board, says extra expenses will be necessary to have “the safest possible” election in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The highly contagious virus, which causes the potentially fatal COVID-19, is the reason the primary was postponed from May 5.

“Health first. We must hold the election, so let's do it safest,” Pape said by email Monday. “We are telling people stay at home, but then go vote. The easy and prudent answer is get as many to vote by mail as possible.”

Chief among Pape's proposals is that all the county's registered voters get an absentee ballot so they can vote by mail – something that would require expenses for printing, postage and personnel, his proposal says.

He also wants the state to pay for public service announcements alerting residents of that alternative as the safest way to vote, the process to vote by mail and changes in polling locations.

Pape also wants the state to pick up the tab for personal protective equipment for poll workers and others involved in the primary.

His proposal does not indicate how much the additional precautions might cost. But the proposal states additional workers might be needed because many workers are seniors, who are more likely to develop serious complications from an infection.

Last week, the state election board defeated Democrats' proposals to allow residents to request a vote-by-mail ballot up to eight days before the election, instead of the current 12 days, and to allow those ballots to be received three days after June 2 instead of by noon on Election Day.

Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson, chief elections officer, last week said the state is applying for $7.9 million from federal election coronavirus funds to purchase personal protective equipment and cleaning and sanitizing supplies.

Last month, the local election board approved sending a postcard to voters advising them how to request an absentee ballot for voting by mail – but not listing a deadline for submission.

Absentee ballots are available at www.allencountyvoters.info, by calling 260-449-7329 or emailing a request to acebab@allencounty.us. Registered voters may request a ballot for any reason.

The board will vote on Pape's proposal during a virtual meeting at 10 a.m. today.

