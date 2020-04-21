Medical elective limits loosened

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Monday he is loosening some restrictions on medical procedures while at the same time extending the stay-at-home order until May 1.

“I want to thank Hoosiers in every corner of our state who have stayed socially distanced and hunkered down. Lives are being saved, and we're slowing the spread,” he said. “Continuing the course at this time is essential to flattening the curve while we also prepare to safely reopen Indiana for business.”

The state department of health Monday reported just seven new deaths – for a total of 569, but State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box cautioned that the low number could be because of weekend data delays.

Overall, 11,686 Hoosiers have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Four more Allen County residents have died from the virus and 13 have tested positive, bringing the total to 327 confirmed cases and 27 deaths Monday.

And Box said death counts will be adjusted this week to include presumptive positive cases – where a doctor lists COVID-19 as an underlying cause of death but there is no documented positive test.

Box said these aren't new deaths but are being added so there is a more accurate picture.

“Indiana, like every other state, will include these deaths in our reporting in order to better capture the toll that COVID-19 has truly taken,” she said.

Box said doctors in a clinical setting have the ability to diagnose a disease based on things beyond a positive test – such as X-rays or scans. She said there are people dying of the novel coronavirus who either didn't get tested or got a rare false negative.

Holcomb and Box said positive data from around the state – including hospital capacity and equipment supplies – mean hospitals can now conduct procedures meant to diagnose, screen and treat medical conditions that have the potential for short-term or long-term disease or even death.

These include, but are not limited to, cardiac, vascular, neurologic, cancer, gastrointestinal and respiratory procedures, as well as procedures meant to reduce significant pain or symptoms making quality of life unacceptable.

Holcomb also said other health care providers – such as dentists, surgical centers, abortion clinics and dermatologists – can resume practice starting Monday.

The procedures will be reviewed every seven days to make sure personal protective equipment including masks, face shields, gowns and gloves are still available for health care workers fighting COVID-19.

The governor also addressed a protest that drew hundreds to his residence Saturday.

He said it's “demoralizing to the front-line workers going in every day” to see people almost flouting the social distancing rules and orders.

Holcomb noted the protest happened in Marion County where a third of the state's cases and deaths have been reported.

“It's an environment that appears to be almost a perfect petri dish for how this can spread,” he said, noting a potential unintended consequence of protesting the closures could set the state's efforts back.

Box said she respects the right for anyone to speak out and protest, but she would like them to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks.

She said she is concerned about those individuals becoming ill or, if they have no symptoms, spreading the virus.

Pictures and video from the protest showed that many who attended were not staying 6 feet apart or wearing masks.

