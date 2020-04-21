Middle Waves joins festival cancellations

Middle Waves Music Festival is the latest local event to be postponed or canceled because of virus concerns.

The festival previously scheduled for June 12 and 13 is being postponed until 2021.

An exact date has not been set.

“As the spread of COVID-19 has exponentially increased and our way of life has been altered, we no longer feel like it's in the community's best interest to proceed as planned,” organizers said in a news release Monday.

Indie rock band Cold War Kids had previously been announced as the headliner. Other performers were to include Big Boi and various local and international acts.

Organizers said they are working with artists and hope to present a similar lineup next summer.

Tickets for the 2020 festival will transfer to the 2021 event or are eligible for refunds.

People who already purchased tickets will receive more information by email.

Other local festivals canceled for this year include Arabfest on June 6 and 7 and Germanfest from June 7 through June 14. More cancellations are possible as social distancing guidelines are revised.

The 40th Fort Wayne Greek Festival is still listed as June 25-28 on the organization's website.

Fort4Fitness' Spring Cycle, now in its ninth year, has found a different way to move forward.

Organizers announced last week that the next in-person bicycle tour would be postponed until June 5, 2021.

Instead, the 2020 Spring Cycle from May 16 to 30 will be “a virtual bicycling event with participants logging cycling miles either indoors on a trainer or stationary bike or outdoors while practicing appropriate social distancing,” according to its website.

Registration is available for the virtual event through May 15 at Fort4Fitness.org.

Some area festivals, including the city's largest, are still considering their options.

“We are working with local and state officials along with leaders in the festival (and) events industry trying to determine what path is correct for the Three Rivers Festival in 2020,” executive director Jack Hammer told The Journal Gazette on Monday.

TRF is scheduled for July 10 to 18.

There was no Middle Waves in 2019 as organizers took a year off to focus on planning the 2020 festival.

cmcmaken@jg.net