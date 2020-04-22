Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Supplies available at Boys & Girls

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne announced the formation of a Healthy Habits Care Packets program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, a partnership between the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, Fort Wayne United, Southeast Fort Wayne Community Response and Save A Lot stores, will distribute 1,000 care packets with health care supplies along with COVID-19 information, including masks and support resources to help struggling families stay safe.

“The packets will include basic health care products like shampoo, soap and other hygiene products,” said Joe Jordan, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne.

Distribution will be open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis and will occur from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the club's main building at 2609 Fairfield Ave.

Although the program is scheduled to operate only while supplies last, the club may extend and expand the program based on community response.

Those contributing donations include the Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation, Pro Fed Federal Credit Union, AWS Foundation, the Suedhoff Family Trust, Jan and Jon Steiner, Jack and Tammy Dyer, Jill and Doug Kinder and Five Star Distributing.

Ribbon Walk to be held virtually

Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is converting its inaugural May 9 Ribbon Walk to a virtual experience because of COVID-19.

The money raised through this event will help people who have cancer.

Cancer Services is inviting the community to help raise $80,000, which will help about 5,000 people in northeast Indiana who are fighting cancer.

People can register individually, create a team or join a team at give.cancer-services.org/ribbonwalk2020.

Walkers who register and raise at least $35 by May 1 receive a commemorative Ribbon Walk T-shirt.

Once registered, they can begin fundraising.

A virtual kickoff celebration will be held at 9 a.m. May 9.

Registrants can then create their own walking challenge whether they walk on a treadmill or around the block.

Use #CSNIRibbonWalk to let Cancer Services know who you are honoring.

SCAN program helping families

SCAN and its Community Partners Local Prevention Dollars Program announced the launch of the COVID-19 emergency fund to support immediate economic stability and basic needs of families in the communities served by SCAN.

With funding from the Department of Child Services, SCAN's COVID-19 emergency support fund will provide funds to help with the following needs of families residing in 16 northern Indiana counties: Food, rent, utilities, child care (Level II provider or higher), transportation (gas cards, bus passes), and communication (cellphone, internet) for families with a child younger than 18 in the residence.

To distribute this support to families, SCAN's Community Partners Program is partnering with other agencies to ensure the community's needs are met.

SCAN said these funds will be used only to equip families with urgent needs, and these funds will not be used to support operating expenses.

Nonprofits funding basic needs are invited to apply for SCAN's COVID-19 Response RFP at www.scaninc.org/ncp/rfp/covid19.

Parents and caregivers in need of additional support can call SCAN at 800-752-7116 or submit a request at www.scaninc.org/ncp/referral.

Hurshtown won't open until May 22

The opening of Hurshtown Reservoir for the 2020 season has been pushed back to May 22.

For complete information about canceled/postponed parks events and activities, go to fortwayneparks.org and follow Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Clothing handout at Salvation Army

Matilda Jane, a boutique clothing company based in Fort Wayne, has donated hundreds of dresses, shirts and pants to The Salvation Army.

These summer clothes will be handed out to families, drive-thru style, from noon to 3 p.m. today at the Salvation Army at 2901 N. Clinton St.

No documentation is required.

“The clothing handout is another way local donations from community partners has provided a way for us to serve those in need,” said Jama Smith, director of resource development at The Salvation Army.

Concordia starts family relief fund

Concordia Lutheran High School has established an emergency relief fund to help families affected by COVID-19 through the loss of employment or income, illness or other means.

The school will host a Cadet Day of Caring on Tuesday to help support the fund.

Donations will provide assistance for tuition, fees and related Concordia educational expenses to Concordia families in need during this and next academic year.

For details, go to www.clhscadets.com.

Ivy Tech making face shields via 3D

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne/Warsaw announced Tuesday that it is using its 3D printers to produce more than 1,000 face shields.

A portion of the shields will be shipped to Indianapolis for statewide distribution.

Some will stay in northeast Indiana to meet community needs and will be distributed in partnership with Parkview Health, Ivy Tech said.