EACS weighs how to use funds

The leaders of East Allen County Schools are brainstorming ways to spend an estimated $2.2 million in coronavirus relief money.

The district could invest in cleaning supplies, internet hot spots for students with connectivity issues and extra resources for certain populations, such as English-language learners, students from low-income families and those who are struggling academically, administrators told the school board Tuesday.

“Right now, it's very open. We haven't made final decisions,” Superintendent Marilyn Hissong said during the meeting held via video conferencing. “We just started the early brainstorming.”

Schools statewide are slated to receive the federal coronavirus aid as an allocation from the Indiana Department of Education.

EACS' full allocation is estimated at $2.3 million, which includes the nonpublic schools' equitable share of about $152,000.

Although the Title I formula determines the allocations, the districts have broad discretion about spending it, said Wendy Hoering, Title I director at EACS.

“It's not limited to just our Title I served schools,” Hoering said.

The board is expected to approve the application and receipt of the coronavirus-related funds at its May 5 meeting.

Hissong updated the board on other items related to the coronavirus shutdown, including the weekly free meal distributions, which began in March.

“I think we've worked out all of our bugs,” Hissong said. “It's like clockwork now.”

The district is also discussing options regarding student belongings left at school and graduation, Hissong said, noting EACS is receiving guidance from the county health department.

“Our plan is to have something,” Hissong said of graduation ceremonies. “We're waiting to hear what the governor says.”

In other business, the board approved a $364,937 bid from C&T Design for a cafeteria serving line project at Leo Junior-Senior High School. The bid – the only one received – includes the demolition of old lines, new equipment and its installation.

The board also awarded a flooring replacement project to the Jack Laurie Group, which provided the lowest of two bids. Multiple buildings will benefit from the upgrades, which total $118,700.

