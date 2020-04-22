Electric Works contract at issue

Fort Wayne officials are poised to reject a request from RTM Ventures to grant an unlimited extension to the Electric Works development contract set to expire on April 30. An extension is likely, but city officials will insist on a timeline.

The agreement commits the city to invest $65 million in the $248 million mixed-use project – if RTM Ventures meets specific conditions. The benchmarks include having secured a private bank loan for a matching $65 million and signed leases or commitments to lease at least 100,000 square feet on the campus.

The developers notified city officials in an April 8 email that economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic had stalled progress on meeting closing requirements. In a letter written by local attorney Peter Mallers, the developers said “it is highly likely” they would be unable to meet the deadline.

The letter advised Fort Wayne officials that the developers – Josh Parker, Jeff Kingsbury and Kevan Biggs – would need at least 60 more days.

“Please be advised, however, that this is merely an estimate, and that the length of the delay will depend largely on the time it takes for the pandemic to run its course,” the email stated. “This is something that the developer has no control over.”

Jon Bomberger, a local attorney, responded Tuesday to the emailed letter on behalf of the city. In his reply, Bomberger said city officials are “willing to consider” extending the economic development agreement – but not for an unlimited duration.

Tim Haffner, the city's corporation counsel, plans to discuss details with Parker today.

Bomberger's letter noted the virus wasn't responsible for the developers' previous failure to meet funding deadlines and said it shouldn't be used as an excuse for not meeting some of the contract's closing conditions.

The developers have struggled to reach those benchmarks, but a potential game-changer came in February when Do it Best announced plans to move headquarters operations to Electric Works and lease almost 200,000 square feet on multiple floors of Building 26. Do it Best also has an option for 20,000 more square feet. The hardware cooperative will move in 440 employees and create up to 90 jobs over several years.

Assuming the developers and city officials agree to amend their contract, it would be the fifth time the deal has been updated and the fourth deadline extension granted to the developers.

In an eight-paragraph statement posted Tuesday on the Electric Works website, the developers publicly pleaded their case for an extended deadline and promised an eventual local economic boost from the project.

“Now more than ever, northeast Indiana needs the economic impact and opportunity of Electric Works, as one of the largest public-private partnerships in the state of Indiana,” the posting said. “As soon as construction begins, Electric Works will be investing more than $200 million over the next 24 months. In addition, the construction process at Electric Works will help create and support approximately 2,000 jobs – meaning this project will play a pivotal and critical role in helping our economy recover and regain its momentum.”

“Overall, Electric Works is expected to generate nearly $300 million in economic impact during construction – and almost $400 million in annual economic impact when the campus opens in 2022,” the statement said.

