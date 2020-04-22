Eviction rule doesn't absolve you from rent

Attention renters: You can't be evicted for not paying the rent these days, but you still have to pay it.

An email to The Journal Gazette this week contained a letter from Metro Real Estate LLC, informing a tenant who was behind in rent.

In red letters, the letter said, “Due to COVID-19, we are unable to file evictions at this time, however, all delinquent accounts will be subject to eviction once the governor's stay is lifted. Any and all accrued and unpaid rent will be part of the eviction process.”

“We can't assume everyone's laid off,” said Jana Valerio, Metro Real Estate leasing manager. “Not everybody is. They still have to reach out if rent isn't paid.”

As stated in Gov. Eric Holcomb's emergency order, all residential foreclosure and eviction proceedings are temporarily on hold. Scheduled hearings will be reset, according to a notice issued by Allen Superior Court in March.

Tenants who have pending cases must keep their landlords and the court updated with their current addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses. Tenants should continue to pay rent while legal proceedings are on hold, the court said.

A landlord's acceptance of payments “will not be treated as waiving the landlord's right to request an eviction,” the court said.

