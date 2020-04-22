Locations to vote cut in county

Allen County voters will have fewer locations for early in-person voting and in-person voting on the day of the June 2 primary.

The Allen County Board of Election made those decisions Tuesday to reduce opportunities for spreading the virus that causes the potentially fatal illness COVID-19 through voting.

Election officials plan to cut the number of early voting sites from five to one, Grand Wayne Center in downtown Fort Wayne. Polling places for June 2 will be cut from 116 to 25, and in-person voters that day will likely have a different polling place than the one they are used to visiting.

Board members voted to send additional postcards to households with registered voters to inform them of the changes, while continuing to stress mail-in voting using an absentee ballot is the safest way to participate in this year's primary.

The election board already sent one postcard telling voters how to request an application for an absentee ballot and that they do not need a reason for requesting one.

The next postcard will reiterate that advice, tell voters their new polling place and remind them that the deadline for an application request to be received is May 21 to give election workers time to send out the ballots. Completed absentee ballots must be received in the election board office by noon June 2.

The third postcard will include the in-person polling location and information about early voting at Grand Wayne.

The early voting dates are now May 26 to May 29 or 30, and the hours have not been determined but are set by the county clerk, Beth Dlug, Allen County elections director, told The Journal Gazette after the meeting.

She added many voters do not know that absentee voting is a two-step process. The first step is requesting an application, filling it out and returning it. Then workers send out a ballot, which also must be completed and returned.

Voters can use email or phone or the county election board website to request an application and use email, fax or postal mail to send in a completed application.

However, Dlug said, it's recommended that voters planning to mail a completed application do so as soon as possible, aiming for a May 17 postmark at the latest.

A mailed-in ballot should be postmarked no later than five days before the primary, she said.

The board did not approve a resolution by Democrats' representative Tim Pape, a Fort Wayne attorney, to mail an absentee ballot to all registered voters.

The resolution also asked the state to pay for increased local expenses caused by the pandemic, including that mailing and for protective equipment and supplies.

Prior to the meeting, board members had guidance from the state elections bureau reviewed by Allen County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan, who attended.

“I think the preferred route (for the primary) would be mail-in,” she said.

Even with pushing back the primary from May 5 to June 2, “the virus is still out there,” she said.

With no treatment or vaccine, the highly contagious virus will spread if people don't follow rules for social distancing, personal protective equipment and cleaning and sanitizing, she said. “You're going to have to be tough,” in enforcing rules, McMahan said.

She agreed with Dlug and board members concerned about the health of poll workers, many of whom are retired seniors and at higher risk for complications of infection. Because of that, the election could be seen as “kind of a perfect storm” for widening the pandemic, she said.

McMahan recommended developing procedures for handling application and ballot mail such as concentrating it to one location and using hand sanitizer after touching it.

A limited number of people should be assigned to wipe down machines and other touched surfaces on voting days, she said. She also reacted favorably to the idea of placing transparent plastic shields between workers and voters.

Dlug said cutting back voting dates and locations could mean reducing the number of election workers by half. Larger poll locations would make social distancing easier, she said.

The board instructed her to come up with specific safety procedures for minimizing virus spread in the next two or three weeks, but no vote was taken and no public meeting scheduled.

Board Chairman Tom Hardin, a Fort Wayne attorney who serves as Republicans' representative to the body, suggested a meeting might not be needed if procedures were circulated among board members by email.

Applications for mail-in absentee ballots are available at www.allencountyvoters.info, acebab@allencounty.us or by calling 260-449-7329.

rsalter@jg.net