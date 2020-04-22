Republican exits attorney general field

INDIANAPOLIS – The Republican race for attorney general gained a candidate and lost one in the same day Tuesday.

Decatur County Prosecutor Nathan Harter joined the race, and moments later Adam Krupp dropped out and endorsed the new entrant.

Krupp has been running since January to defeat incumbent Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill, who is accused of groping four women at a work-related function in March 2018. He is awaiting possible discipline from the Indiana Supreme Court.

Krupp left his post as Indiana Department of Revenue commissioner under GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb to campaign.

“I entered this race to ensure that we bring strong and new leadership to the Office of Attorney General. I believe the person to do that is Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter,” Krupp said. “Nate is a talented lawyer and a strong conservative with a track record of integrity. He has a passion for creating a positive organizational culture. He is a servant leader in his community.”

Harter is Decatur County Republican chairman and vice chairman for the Indiana Republican Party in the 6th Congressional District. He also nominated Hill four years ago but now believes a new voice is needed.

Krupp said his campaign was starting to make an impact and in recent days his opponents have attacked him as not being a Republican.

He admits he is not a lifelong Republican – that he came to the party later in life after serving with then-Gov. Mitch Daniels.

Krupp also said it is true he has given money to Democratic candidates – $500 to Barack Obama at a time he didn't consider himself to be political and $100 to a close and longtime friend running for office.

“It never occurred to me that attending a breakfast 12 years ago or giving an old friend $100 to run for office would ever be relevant now,” he said. “However, these actions have been used in an attempt to smear me. This is the type of politics that we all hate.”

Krupp said while many have devoted a lifetime to the GOP and its efforts, “I find myself in the company of Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and Ronald Reagan. I am a Republican by choice.”

He said as a young person he associated politics and government with partisan bickering and distasteful politicians – until he met Daniels in 2010.

“He wasn't afraid to make bold decisions or present tough choices for policymakers,” Krupp said. “He knew Indiana could do better and he expected all of us in his administration to do our best for our state. I chose to be a Republican because of Mitch Daniels. His tenure showed me the incredible impact that public servants can have and the tremendous amount of good that can be done.”

Krupp later served Pence and Holcomb at different state agencies including the Family and Social Services Administration and the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

And he said he remains dedicated to seeing someone restore integrity to the Indiana Office of Attorney General and nominating someone who can win on a statewide ballot in November. Krupp hopes to serve the state again soon.

Central Indiana attorney John Westercamp – the first Republican in the race – remains in along with Hill and Harter.

On the Democratic side, Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, and former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel are running.

Both nominees will be chosen at state conventions in June.

nkelly@jg.net