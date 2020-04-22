State not naming nursing homes

INDIANAPOLIS – State health officials refused three times Tuesday to name specific nursing homes with COVID-19 outbreaks, saying it's up to the facility to alert patients and families.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box would only give aggregate data. Other states, though, are listing every facility with positive cases and deaths for families and the public.

Box also wouldn't say why the state had reversed its practice. Earlier this month she did name specific nursing homes – including giving updates of the number of dead and if state strike teams had visited for assistance.

“The families of these individuals that live or reside in these residential facilities or these nursing homes are to be notified by the nursing home and the recent (federal) regulations are requiring them to notify families of any positive cases ... and any deaths that occur in those facilities,” she said. “That's where we're going to leave that at this point.”

Box said 199 long-term care facilities in the state now have 1,568 cases of COVID-19. There have been 162 deaths in 74 facilities.

That means 26% of the state's overall number of deaths are from nursing homes. The statistic isn't altogether surprising since elderly people with underlying medical conditions are considered high risk.

As of Tuesday, there have been 630 deaths statewide and 12,097 confirmed cases. In Allen County, 12 new cases and four deaths were reported Tuesday, for a total of 339 cases and 31 deaths this year.

Cases are also rising in prisons – another similar setting to nursing homes in which people live closely together.

Rob Carter, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Corrections, said 233 offenders have now tested positive in 10 facilities.

DOC has custody of more than 27,000 inmates and they didn't respond to questions about how many tests have been performed. At least one inmate has died.

Dr. Kristen Dauss, chief medical officer for the DOC, said they were in contact with Ohio overnight to learn how the state is doing widespread prisoner testing there and hopefully they can replicate it in Indiana.

More than 70% of prisoners at one Ohio prison were positive for the virus when mass testing was done. More than 100 staff also were positive.

Box also said Indiana has increased its testing per 100,000 Hoosiers now to 999 per 100,000. On April 5 that number was just 336 and lagged all surrounding states.

Now Indiana is ahead of Ohio and Kentucky but still trails Illinois, Michigan and the national average.

