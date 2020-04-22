Student touts at-home Earth Day projects

The Fort Wayne girl who has become known for promoting Buddy Benches is encouraging others to express their creativity in environmentally friendly ways for Earth Day.

Today marks the 50th anniversary and 51st observance of Earth Day, which was created to inspire awareness and appreciation for the environment. It began in response to a massive oil spill near Santa Barbara, California.

Although the Little River Wetlands Project postponed its Earth Day Fort Wayne 2020 celebration to September, 11-year-old Sammie Vance is suggesting activities homebound families can do by reusing items.

The Haley Elementary School fifth grader recently used blue and green plastic caps – materials she typically collects for Buddy Benches – to create an image of Earth.

Sammie wants people to send her photographs of their Earth art for a collage. The artwork can be drawings or made from household objects, such as yarn, she said.

Sammie, who has accounts on multiple social media platforms, has already received art from people in Africa, Europe and Australia.

“We love to see what people come up with,” said her mother, Heidi Vance.

Sammie also has a suggestion for families receiving free meals from Fort Wayne Community Schools during the coronavirus-related school closure. Repurpose the meals' plastic trays into shrinky dinks.

The Vances learned from experience to decorate the trays, which can be cut into shapes, with permanent marker – not washable marker. Those wanting to attach their charms to jewelry should punch the holes for the necklace or bracelet before placing them in a 350-degree oven for about five minutes, Vance said.

Sammie also welcomes people to contact her about Buddy Benches, the seats made of recycled plastic caps that foster friendship. Despite the coronavirus crisis, she has stayed busy talking to groups through video conferencing.

Sammie can be reached through her website, www.sammiesbuddybenchproject.com; Twitter, @sammiebenches; Instagram, @sammiesbuddybenchproject; and Facebook, Sammie's Buddy Bench Project.

“You don't have to be an adult to make a difference,” Sammie said. “You can be a kid, too.”

