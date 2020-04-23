70th wedding anniversary celebrated at a distance

An appropriate gift for a 70th wedding anniversary is platinum, tradition holds. Ralph and Ruthann Christman, who celebrated their 70th on Wednesday, got toilet paper.

But then most 70th wedding anniversaries don't occur during a pandemic. And their celebration wasn't like most others, either.

Family and friends gathered, to be sure. But they did it in the parking lot of a nearby church then drove by the couple's home in northeast Fort Wayne, waving signs and honking horns.

The couple sat in lawn chairs, waving as a parade of about three dozen vehicles made their way around their cul-de-sac. Ralph Christman's broad smile couldn't be seen because of his face-covering, but his crinkly laugh lines gave it away.

The family organized the event when they found out a conventional party for the Christmans' large family would never be able to comply with coronavirus rules limiting the size of gatherings, said daughter Cindy Heath of Leo.

And, she said, some of the couple's children would have to travel a long distance at a time when only essential travel is allowed.

The couple met, Ruthann Christman said, when they were attending Fort Wayne's Central Catholic High School.

“We were high school sweethearts,” she said. On their first date, “he didn't take me anywhere,” she said. “We just went for a walk. ... I liked him right away.”

The couple married in St. Mary's Catholic Church in 1950, long before a fire destroyed it in 1993.

Ralph Christman, 89, said he made his living driving trucks that picked up milk from area farms and carried it to dairies around the region for processing. He also was known for being a pin-setter at the bowling alley at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church and School in Fort Wayne.

His wife looked after the family, which included four sons and two daughters – Michael, Thomas and William Christman, Cindy Heath and Krisann Dygert. Son Daniel Christman is deceased.

How has the marriage survived so long? “I think just being strong people,” said Ruthann Christman, 87. “You'll have your ups and downs, but you just keep going, push through.”

She said she was “so happy” that “God has been good to me, and He gave me six wonderful children, and all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“All my children are good people.”

Before the parade, the Rev. Tom Shoemaker of St, Charles Borromeo Catholic Church came to the couple's home to offer prayer and a blessing, Heath said. Ruthann Christman said she was happy to see him because she hadn't been able to go to church since the virus.

She said the situation makes her “feel so sad. I wish we could do something more, but the best thing you can do now is stay inside.” Her family members have been helping out by bringing food, she said.

Some visitors dropped off cards in a curbside laundry basket; Tracey Freiburger dropped off the epidemic's scarce staple in a plastic Kroger bag.

Ruthann Christman was thrilled with the celebration.

“This is the best thing we could imagine,” she said.

