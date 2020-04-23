Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

3rd virtual forum set for tonight

Fort Wayne United, in partnership with City Life, will host a third virtual forum at 7:30 tonight, focusing this week on employment and education for residents, with emphasis on those in the black community.

Discussion topics will include information about the support systems Fort Wayne Community Schools has created for parents assisting and maintaining their child's education while learning from home.

Also, employment experts will offer advice on finding resources and ways to plan ahead for when the stay-at-home order is lifted. They will also discuss the potential condition of the future employment landscape.

The following speakers are scheduled: Debra Faye Williams-Robbins, FWCS chief of student, family and community engagement; Cathy Rogers, KB Search Team recruitment firm; Edmond O'Neal, Fort Wayne United member and president of Northeast Indiana Works; Arthur Wilson, Huntington University dean of spiritual life and campus pastor; and Nygel L. Simms, City Life regional director.

Stories sought from class of 2020

Are you or do you know a spring high school or college graduate?

The Journal Gazette wants to hear their reactions about missing spring senior traditions, such as prom and graduation.

Indiana Tech sets up online help

Indiana Tech has established an online application form for current students to request federal coronavirus relief funding for financial hardships due to the pandemic.

Students can submit their request at www.indianatech.edu/CARES, the university said Wednesday.

Traditional undergraduate and College of Professional Studies on-ground students who were enrolled at the university as of March 13 are eligible. CPS online students and international students are not eligible.

Students can request funds for assistance with financial hardships that include but are not limited to reduction or loss of employment; increased technology expenses; change in housing arrangement expenses; and increased medical expenses.

Contact the Office of Student Financial Services at FinancialAid@indianatech.edu or 260-422-5561, ext. 2334, with questions.

Ivy Tech has free patient care class

Ivy Tech Community College, including the Fort Wayne and Warsaw locations, is offering a free Patient Care Attendant course in support of long-term care facilities in Indiana.

Ivy Tech will provide the five-hour classroom portion of the PCA class virtually through Zoom, while the long-term care facilities will be responsible for three hours of skills training and check-offs on-site at the facility.

“Ivy Tech has a long-standing relationship with the long-term care providers in our state,” said Mary Anne Sloan, Ivy Tech Community College vice president of health care.

“Our ability to offer this training at no cost to them is one way to assist in increasing the ability of long-term care facilities to provide safe and efficient care to some of our most vulnerable citizens. Our faculty are committed to providing this important training and are very excited for the opportunity.”

Upon completion, the eight-hour course will allow individuals to assist long-term care residents with basic needs such as feeding assistance, dressing and more.

Individuals must register through a long-term care facility to attend the training.

For more information contact Martha Moody at mmoody24@ivytech.edu.

Matthew 25 given Foellinger grant

Matthew 25 Health and Dental Clinic received a $10,000 grant from Foellinger Foundation to address critical medication and supply needs amid the pandemic.

Matthew 25 Clinic is the only full-time clinic in Allen County providing medical, dental, vision and mental health services at no cost to patients.

The clinic serves low-income, uninsured adults in the region and does not accept any form of health insurance or government assistance. All costs for the clinic are covered from monetary and in-kind donations.

Matthew 25 is accepting donations, which are tax deductible, at its secure website at www.matthew25online.org/community/how-you-can-help/donate.

Maple Leaf Farms to feed workers

Maple Leaf Farms is partnering with chefs and meal organizations to help feed furloughed employees and front-line health care workers.

The company, based in Leesburg, said Wednesday it has donated thousands of pounds of duck products to give back to its food-service customers affected by the pandemic.

“Chefs across the country have stepped up to prepare nutritious meals with duck legs, duck breast and roast half duck for those in need,” a news release said.

Maple Leaf Farms also plans to donate 10% of its e-commerce sales to furloughed and front-line personnel.

Rohrman Subaru donates masks

Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne will donate 5,000 face masks to the Fort Wayne Police Department as part of the Subaru to the Rescue initiative.

The initiative is part of Subaru's corporate goals to improve health and wellness in communities where it operates.

Pedal City giving away pet food

Pedal City, 1215 W. Main St., will be giving away bags of free pet food at 1 p.m. Saturday while supplies last.

The business said it wants to help people having trouble providing for their pets.

To donate dog or cat food, call Pedal City at 260-415-6167 or drop off donations Saturday.

Watch Facebook for updates on other dates Pedal City will be handing out pet food.