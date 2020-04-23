County utilities says no to settlement

The Allen County Regional Water and Sewer District's board unanimously rejected an offer Wednesday from the district's former executive director to settle an age discrimination allegation.

The board terminated Jeffrey A. Morris in December for unspecified “performance-related issues” that did not concern “malfeasance,” the district's attorney, Andy Boxberger of Fort Wayne, said then, adding the board sought “a better fit.”

Morris then filed an age discrimination claim with Fort Wayne's Metropolitan Human Relations Commission. He was 61 at the time of his termination and had served for nearly 40 years as a superintendent for Fort Wayne City Utilities.

He volunteered to help out the district after the unexpected death of the former executive director, Ken Neumeister, in April 2017 and was unanimously chosen for the position after that.

Meeting via the videoconferencing app Zoom, the board was cautioned by President Ric Zehr not to refer to specifics of the situation, which he said should be discussed only in executive session.

Executive sessions, which are closed to the public and the press, can be called to discuss personnel matters. Filings with Metro are confidential.

The board voted 7-0 not to accept the offer. Board member Tom Rotering abstained, saying he was not present at a discussion of the matter among three board members and felt he did not have enough information.

Before the vote, board member Tim Roy said he “never heard one mention” of age discrimination during previous discussions with Morris.

No discussion of the specifics of the proposed settlement, such as a dollar amount, took place.

The executive director position remains vacant, according to the district's website.

rsalter@jg.nett