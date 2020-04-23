Officials detail available services

As Indiana begins to explore how to reopen the economy, local, state and federal officials Wednesday detailed services and resources available to local businesses impacted by COVID-19.

“How far one falls really isn't as important as how well-prepared one is to pick themselves back up,” County Commissioner Nelson Peters said during a news conference. “Our current plans are all about laying the groundwork for picking ourselves back up.”

Indiana has already received $4.2 billion in federal funds and is expected to receive $2.4 billion more, said Tinisha Weigelt, director of Rep. Jim Banks' district office.

“That money is at the Treasury Department,” she said. “We've been working with the governor hopefully to get some of that money to our cities and local townships.”

Nearly 36,000 loans for Indiana businesses were approved under the federal Paycheck Protection Program, totaling more than $7.4 billion, Weigelt said. An additional $7.3 billion was authorized under the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Program, Weigelt said.

Both the Paycheck Protection Program and the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Program have run out of available funds, Weigelt said.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate approved the Paycheck Protection and Healthcare Enhancement Act, which would set aside funding for small businesses, health care providers and for expanded testing.

Under that act, the Paycheck Protection Program would receive $310 billion and $60 billion for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, Weigelt said. Hospitals would receive $75 billion and $25 billion would be set aside for virus testing.

In the meantime, the Federal Reserve has several options available for struggling businesses, Weigelt said, including the Main Street Lending Program, which supports small and mid-sized businesses that may not have been able to apply for relief under the Paycheck Protection Program or the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Program. The Federal Reserve also offers the Municipal Liquidity Facility, which can help state and local governments manage cash flow.

Eligible businesses can also apply for the Employee Retention Tax Credit, which offers $5,000 per eligible employee, Weigelt said.

The state of Indiana recognizes this is a difficult time for local businesses, said State Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, with 83% of restaurant employees laid off or furloughed and 66% of Indiana restaurants closed,

State officials have not yet determined how best to spend the funds, GiaQuinta said, but stressed that he and the rest of the northeast Indiana delegation “will be making sure that Fort Wayne and Allen County gets their share of that money.”

This week, the state will also begin to open up unemployment for independent contractors and employees who receive a 1099 tax form, Greater Fort Wayne Inc. CEO John Urbans added.

GiaQuinta also referred to websites business owners and employees can turn to for more information, including:

• www.in.gov/dwd for information on unemployment insurance and benefits eligibility for employees and filing procedures for employers

• isbdc.org for questions related to the federal Paycheck Protection Program and CARES Act

Additionally, GiaQuinta said the state is encouraging anyone with workplace safety concerns to call the Indiana Occupational Safety Administration.

Local agencies are also working to ensure local business needs are met as officials begin to contemplate reopening the economy. Greater Fort Wayne Inc. is collecting feedback and relaying information regarding business needs and concerns to state, local and federal leaders, Urbahns said. The organization is also helping connect businesses to various resources.

Workplaces will have different needs as the economy begins to reopen, Urbahns said, and Greater Fort Wayne Inc. is working with the health department and other officials to come up with health and safety guidelines.

“At this point, we're really focused on making sure businesses have the connections they need, the understand of the new guidelines that are coming out and the assistance they need to get back working when the time is right,” Urbahns said.

Greater Fort Wayne Inc. is also holding virtual office hours and maintains an online resource hub at covid19.gfwinc.com.

As local government begins to plan for area businesses to resume operations, Peters cautioned against “knee-jerk” actions. He encouraged residents to continue to follow protocols and guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local health officials.

Peters also said it's important to follow Gov. Eric Holcomb's lead regarding the economy, adding that he expects there will be benchmarks developed by which local governments can determine whether local conditions are appropriate for businesses to begin to reopen.

Fort Wayne and Allen County is “a trendsetter” in limiting the virus' spread locally, Mayor Tom Henry said, while encouraging residents to remain vigilant.

“We have taken the proper steps and I certainly want to compliment the (Allen County) Board of Health and all of the health care community, as well as our first responders,” Henry said. “Our thanks goes out to them on a continuing basis because, again, by working together they've allowed this to happen.”

Henry acknowledged that some people are beginning to get stir crazy. Henry also admitted that weekly news conferences are an opportunity for him to leave the house. But, he said it's “absolutely imperative” to stay the course.

“Yes, it's been a tremendous journey, but now is not the time to quit,” he said. “I believe that the apex is coming if it's not already here. We have to let it go its due course. By leaving too early, we will do nothing but put us in harm's way.”

