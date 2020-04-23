Program helps refugees farm

A new program aims to cultivate farmers from the local refugee population.

“The goal is to help people who want to have a farm business get the skills to be able to grow the food, learning marketing skills and be able to create a business plan,” said Jain Young, Heartland Communities' administrator. “It's a small-business incubator for small, beginning farmers.”

Young has secured a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services payable in $100,000 installments over three years to found the Refugee Incubator Farm of Northeast Indiana. And she's secured an agreement with Save Maumee Grassroots Organization to use nine acres of an 11-acre former corn field in New Haven.

With the weather warming up, Young is ready to get started.

The 14 participating refugees are mostly former farmers, many of whom learned agricultural basics in the former Burma, now known as Myanmar. But that experience doesn't ensure success here, Young said.

Trying to grow crops locally requires navigating a different climate, soil conditions, native plants, markets, food safety rules and business regulations, she said. On top of all that, the fledgling farmers are learning the ropes in their second language.

“It's hard to pass all the barriers to that,” Young said.

The farmers were vetted and chosen by the Burmese Workers' Circle, part of The Workers' Project, a nonprofit that advocates for workers. The group is also providing interpreters, as needed.

Other supporters have signed on to coach the refugees, including Marissa Renz, of Plant Happiness urban farm and landscape design, who will teach the equivalent of master gardener classes.

Experts with Allen County's Soil and Water Conservation District this week tested the ground to ensure the right mix of nutrients. Each of the farmers is being assigned a plot ranging from one-half to one full acre.

“They can grow whatever they want. It's their small business,” Young said. She expects seeds will be planted during the last two weeks of May.

John Mischler, assistant professor of sustainability and environmental education at Goshen College and director of the Merry Lee Sustainable Farm near Wolf Lake, is advising on the farm layout.

Matt Schomburg, state refugee coordinator at the Office of Refugee Resettlement, is also involved in the project.

Mischler and Young are members of the Fort Wayne Food Council, which brings together academics, nonprofits, health care providers and others to offer input on issues concerning food production and access.

Mischler hopes the refugee incubator farm will help improve participants' emotional, physical and spiritual health. By working the plots with multiple family members, personal relationships might also grow stronger in the process, he said.

“There are so many studies coming out that show the benefit of having a connection to the land,” he said, adding that anyone can reap those benefits.

Young was also a driving force behind Plowshares Food Hub, which sold harvest baskets of produce last year. The cooperative was created to increase sales for local farmers and access to fresh food for local shoppers.

This year, Plowshares will have the ability to sell subscriptions to local consumers. Young anticipates including some of the Burmese farmers' crops in this year's baskets, creating consistent demand.

“The two projects will work together,” she said.

Another outlet for the farmers will be family, friends and local restaurants, Young said.

Although the program is starting with Burmese refugees, Young sees potential to expand to include Congolese refugees and possibly others.

The federal grant was approved through the Office of Refugee Resettlement. Such awards are often renewed, Young said.

“It's a long-term commitment, really,” she added.

Assuming all goes as planned, Young said, the farmers will share their newly acquired skills with each other and their children, planting the seeks for second-generation small-business owners.

Urban farming, Mischler said, is a great way for the refugees to establish their own roots in the community.

