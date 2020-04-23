Swab shortage slows state testing

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana continues to struggle with increasing testing for COVID-19, largely because it can't find the swabs needed to take a specimen from a person.

“Yes, we have tried to buy swabs, but do I know how many swabs we have bought directly? I cannot tell you,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said Wednesday.

“Because again the federal government has taken over the supply of a lot of this. It's not a question of money. I have plenty of money. If I can find them, I buy them and will buy them.”

Testing dominated Wednesday's briefing as the state is nowhere near hitting a goal capacity of 6,300 tests a day. Many days it is half that or sometimes less.

Box said tests consist of both swabs and viral transport media. The latter has been provided by Eli Lilly and a subsidiary of Cook Group. But nasopharyngeal swabs are hard to find – noting she has worked with FEMA and some hospitals have swabs through their supply chains. Some swabs have also been donated.

A shorter swab – anterior nasal swabs – are sometimes not as accurate.

She said the state has the lab capacity it needs to run the tests but not necessarily the testing supplies to take the tests.

Box said health officials are assessing where there are gaps in testing so they can set up drive-thru clinics or help other health care providers have access to testing supplies.

This includes personal protective equipment workers have to wear to conduct the testing.

The state also announced Wednesday more deaths from the novel coronavirus – 31 new deaths for a total of 661. There are now 12,438 confirmed cases.

Another Allen County resident also died from COVID-19 and 11 more tested positive, bringing the total to 350 cases and 32 deaths locally.

Box also said she would update guidance on the state's website so that doctors know clearly they can and should test all people who have symptoms.

The current document lists specific categories of people who need a COVID-19 test – such as those admitted to a hospital, symptomatic health care workers; those over 65; or people with underlying health conditions; obese or pregnant women.

In other news, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced that 13 rural Hoosier communities will receive more than $1.96 million in federal grant funding, through the new COVID-19 Response Program.

“After setting up weekly calls with our local elected officials and Main Street organizations, I was able to hear how quickly we needed to provide funding to assist with rising medical needs and to save jobs and small businesses,” she said. “Our rural communities are truly the next economic frontier and we have to do all we can to ensure they survive this crisis.”

The town of North Manchester was awarded $250,000 to build upon an existing Revolving Loan Fund to provide grants to local businesses with employees who have low-and-moderate income households impacted by the current COVID-19 crisis.

And Noble County will receive $95,250 to fund a micro-grant program that will target at-risk small county businesses in partnership with the Noble County Economic Development Corp.

