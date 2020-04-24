Coronavirus Roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Retired teachers set up hotline

The Indiana Retired Teachers Association on Thursday launched the Call & Learn toll-free hotline to connect K-12 students with volunteer educators between 1 and 5 p.m. weekdays.

Parents and students may call 877-457-8839 to request assistance. Middle and high school students are matched to educators with expertise in math, science, language arts and social studies, while elementary students are paired with general education elementary teachers.

Hotline volunteers operate from their homes. Calls are recorded to protect the students and volunteers, but no identifiable personal information is collected, ensuring anonymity for both the child and educator.

Any retired Indiana educator interested in volunteering for the program can contact the association at teacherhelp@retiredteachers.org or 888-454-9333.

Kosciusko sets up small-firm aid fund

Kosciusko Economic Development Corp. has established the Small Business Relief Fund to support business recovery and job retention, officials announced Thursday.

CEO Alan Tio said the organization has had a revolving loan fund to support job creation by startups and early-stage companies for more than a decade.

“We are now expanding the framework to support small businesses and entrepreneurs during these unprecedented times,” Tio said in a statement.

The Kosciusko Economic Development Corp. is seeking funding for the relief fund from local and state sources. The city of Warsaw has committed $100,000 to help businesses within city limits.

The relief fund will make loans of up to $10,000 to support business recovery and job retention among businesses with 50 or fewer employees. The loans will be available for up to 24 months at 0% interest with deferment of the first payment up to six months.

More information and the application form are available at the kosciuskoedc.com.

Boys-Girls Clubs' handouts Tuesday

The scheduled distribution of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne's Healthy Habits packets scheduled for Thursday evening was postponed after supplies ran out by noon, the organization announced.

Supplies have been ordered, and the program will resume at 10 a.m. Tuesday at 2609 Fairfield Ave., the Boys and Girls Clubs said in a statement.

Trine planning August return

Trine University President Earl D. Brooks II informed university students, faculty and staff Thursday the university plans to welcome students back to campus in August, subject to federal, state and local health guidelines.

Trine's fall semester is scheduled to start Aug. 24.

Brooks said that while the university plans to operate as normally as possible, it could be a “new” normal.

“Working within guidelines from federal, state and local health authorities, we will do everything in our power to safely provide the highest quality residential educational experience, the kind of education for which this university is so well known,” he said.

Plans for the fall include two possible scenarios, Brooks said: traditional seated classes only, or a hybrid that includes a blend of online and seated classes.

Correctional group makes masks

A group of residents at Chain O' Lakes Correctional Facility in Noble County made face masks.

Caseworker Danette Smith spearheaded the team of residents. Each group of residents performed specific tasks for getting the masks ready to be sewn. The residents worked for three days cutting, ironing and sewing more than 250 masks.

Enough masks were made for every resident and staff to have one leaving a few extra for emergency surplus. The supplies to make the masks were donated by the staff and volunteers at Chain O' Lakes Correctional Facility.

Matilda Jane gives 5,000 face masks

Matilda Jane is donating 5,000 face masks to help fight COVID-19. The masks are being donated to the Devereux Foundation to meet a critical need in its efforts to provide therapeutic services to children with autism.

Farmers market to return May 16

The 2020 season of the Young Leaders of Northeast Indiana Farmers Market at Barr and Wayne streets has been delayed by two weeks to May 16.

Specific modifications to market operations will be made to ensure market vendors and shoppers adhere to social distancing requirements or recommendations that may be in place by the start of market season. Details of these changes will be announced at a later date.

Visiting Nurse sets coping seminar

Visiting Nurse's Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center will host a live webinar at noon Thursday: “Grief and Coping in the Era of COVID-19” with bereavement coordinator David Wust. This event will offer coping methods for those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 and to those anticipating such a loss or struggling with the disease.

The hourlong webinar can be accessed at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SxezgJOZTFmf2Sb7zxN2gg.

Humanities groups eligible for grants

Nonprofit organizations that provide public humanities programming are invited to apply for funding relief due to the pandemic.

The grants will range from $5,000 to $15,000, depending on the size of the organization's budget, and can be used only for general operating support.

Funding for the grants, which will be administered by Indiana Humanities, has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by Congress. More than $500,000 will be awarded to Indiana humanities organizations.

The deadline for the Indiana Humanities CARES Grant application is May 8. Award notifications will be made on May 22.

A webinar with additional information will be available Wednesday.

For more information and to register for the webinar, go yo www.IndianaHumanities.org/CARES. Questions can be directed to George Hanlin, director of grants, at ghanlin@indianahumanities.org.