Governor hopeful is tested for virus

INDIANAPOLIS – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers visited a COVID-19 testing site Thursday and urged state officials to significantly ramp up testing.

Myers – a wealthy health care consultant – also got tested for COVID-19 though he wouldn't share his symptoms and also wouldn't say he would release the result.

“First of all it's incorrect to say that I'm completely asymptomatic. I don't have difficult symptoms. I don't have the kinds of symptoms that many, many Hoosiers have experienced,” he said. “I don't want to discuss my specific symptoms. They are mild but they are under control.”

If he is positive, Myers would be required to self-isolate and health officials would likely have to inform the reporters and photographers who attended the hourlong event at a Carmel testing facility.

“We need much, much more of this in the state of Indiana,” Myers said. “If we are going to reopen the economy sooner rather than later then we have to dramatically increase the availability of testing in our state.”

He should know his results within a few days and said he would discuss them with his doctor.

Myers said any doctor can go online and sign their patient up for the same testing he received if the person is able to get there. And he thinks that Aria Diagnostics is a model to be replicated in other parts of the state.

“Right now we are on the upswing so now is the time for us to double down our efforts and make these tests available throughout the state irrespective of where you are, irrespective of your insurance status,” he said.

Myers encouraged state health officials to list the labs around the state that are able to provide testing to Hoosiers.

He also refused to say whether he has confidence in State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box – saying “you never criticize a general in the middle of a war.”

But he did say he would do things differently. He served as Indiana's State Health Commissioner for five years in the late 1980s.

Myers said he would be more transparent than Gov. Eric Holcomb's administration has been on a few fronts. One is naming nursing homes that have positive COVID-19 cases and deaths. He said not only is it important for family to know but also for those considering whether to place a loved one in a specific nursing home.

And he said the state has given minimal information on testing at Indiana Department of Correction prisons.

