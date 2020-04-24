Holcomb tamps down concern over swabs

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb tried to put “swab-gate” to rest Thursday – a back-and-forth with a Carmel company that offered COVID-19 testing kits to the Indiana State Department of Health.

He and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Indiana welcomes any equipment or supplies donated or offered to the state but there are different standards for various items.

“I'll just say that in terms of the swabs – it almost sounds like swab gate – we are very appreciative of anyone that wants to contribute or donate or help the state of Indiana out in terms of swabs or any other (personal protective equipment),” Holcomb said.

“We just have to find the appropriate use for the PPE we receive. And there are different standards for gowns and gloves and swabs A to Z. We'll make that determination. We will put it to good use.”

The issue has become a flashpoint as Aria Diagnostics offered thousands of kits – consisting of viral transport media and swabs – but the owner said the state declined them.

Box said the company donated 2,000 swabs, and the state had enough viral transport media – or solution used to transport the specimen.

“I really don't want to continue to address this over and over again. At the State Department of Health the specific testing that we do through our lab partners and they have a specific EUA which is basically that investigational ability to use a particular test which requires a nasopharyngeal swab.

“So we have been very specific to use certain types of nasopharyngeal swabs that our partners prefer,” she said.

In layman's terms, the state's labs require a longer, more sensitive swab under their emergency FDA approval.

Aria Diagnostics uses anterior swabs “utilized in a nasopharyngeal capacity,” said Aria CEO Zak Khan.

He says it grabs the same amount or more of the specimen because the head of the swab is bigger.

But Khan did acknowledge that Eli Lilly and some other labs cannot process those swabs under their emergency use authorization.

He is using IU Health to outsource the processing of drive-thru testing at his facility.

“Let me be clear we have plenty of test kits for sale. I have offered those and in the event that the state could not afford them I offered to donate with no specific amount in mind,” Khan said. “If they need kits I'm absolutely happy to offer those. I have 500,000 swabs sitting in boxes.”

Other swabs are approved by the CDC for collection but many health experts agree the nasopharyngeal is most effective, according to numerous articles and studies.

