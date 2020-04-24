Library crafting reopening plan

The Allen County Public Library has begun planning for what the “new normal” might look like after coronavirus-related limits on work and gatherings are revised or lifted.

“Life will not be the same,” Greta Southard, library executive director, told a meeting of the system's board of trustees Thursday.

“You have to get over the notion that people will come streaming back into our buildings, because people will not be comfortable being around large groups of people.”

Southard said so far, individual library branches have been working on projects dependent on their patrons' needs and individual workers' home access to the internet, which is not uniform across the region and hampered some staff members' ability to work remotely.

All library locations were closed to the public March 16, and while some staff members continued to work at library buildings, many worked from home or did not work after Gov. Holcomb's March 23 directive on nonessential workers.

Southard said library buildings won't be used as polling places this spring as planned because their number has been scaled back by county election officials. However, she said, plans are being made to allow voters to use the library parking lot downtown to serve people using Grand Wayne Center for early voting as decided this week.

Libraries also are working on plans to reopen computer access at their buildings, Southard said. Potential difficulties include the need to reconfigure areas to comply with social distancing because library computers tend to be less than the required 6 feet apart.

Discussions are ongoing about whether to reserve certain hours for students and others for adult users who need computer access for dealing with unemployment claims, telemedicine appointments and other business. Appointments for computer use also are in the mix, Southard said.

“There are a lot of variables in play,” she said.

The library has extended due dates on materials but may institute curbside pickup of materials on hold or preselected, Southard added.

Materials being returned now are being segregated for a period of time – typically 24 hours – before being shelved, “so any germs on them die off naturally,” she said.

“We're hoping the entire workforce will come back, assuming everyone is well and healthy,” Southard said. Staff members have not been reporting they are sick, she said.

The staff also hopes the popular summer reading program will take place in some form and are continuing to plan for it, she said.

Changes caused by the new coronavirus include more demand for the library's e-books and magazines and website and converting in-person activities such as story hours and crafts programs to virtual experiences, Southard said.

The board also heard a financial report that found the library system's expenses are down about 9% overall because of fewer building-related expenses.

