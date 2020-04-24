State, IU partner for virus study

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Department of Health is partnering with Indiana University to conduct a scientific statewide study to measure the spread of COVID-19 throughout Indiana.

It will capture not only those infected currently with the novel coronavirus but also those with antibodies – meaning they already had it, whether diagnosed earlier or not.

“Having the ability to not only test for the presence of this virus, but also to learn more about people who have been exposed in the past and might have antibodies that indicate past infection, will help us fine-tune our work to keep Hoosiers safe from this pandemic,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said.

“We are grateful that this partnership will help make that happen.”

The news comes as 612 more Hoosiers tested positive for the virus, bringing the state total of confirmed cases to 13,039. Deaths are now at 706 – with 45 new ones.

An additional 41 Allen County residents also tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 391 cases and 32 deaths Thursday.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said the first wave of testing could provide preliminary data to the state in just a few weeks. And he said those statistics will be taken into account when deciding how to move forward on stay-at-home restrictions.

“Data is key in guiding our response in the fight against COVID-19, and our partnership with Fairbanks School of Public Health researchers will provide high-quality information to help shape our decision making,” he said. “I want to encourage Hoosiers who are selected to participate to step forward and help us gather the critical information for this groundbreaking scientific study.”

The first round of testing will begin this weekend with a pool of at least 5,000 Hoosiers randomly selected from across Indiana's 10 emergency preparedness districts. IU used tax filings to choose Hoosiers, and telephone calls, texts, emails and postcards will be sent to those people chosen.

Box urged Hoosiers to participate – saying the validity of the study depends on having accurate representation of the whole state.

The study will include conducting both nasopharyngeal swabs and blood draws. Nasopharyngeal swabs will be tested for COVID-19 within 72 to 96 hours, while the blood samples will be tested at a later date for antibodies to determine if an individual has had COVID-19 in the past.

Test samples will be taken at 8 fixed drive-thru sites – including one in Allen County – and 10 mobile RV sites. The mobile units will visit most of the remaining counties in the sate.

Additional phases of testing will take place in late May, in October 2020 and in April 2021.

In total, at least 20,000 Hoosiers will be tested for the study.

“This is a critical step toward understanding how COVID-19 has affected the population of Indiana,” said Nir Menachemi, professor and Fairbanks Endowed Chair in the Fairbanks School of Public Health and principal investigator on the study. “Our results will contribute valuable information to the complex considerations necessary for relaxing the stay-at-home order and other social-distancing policies.”

