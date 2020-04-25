Art sought for congressional competition

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks is accepting electronic submissions for the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. The contest theme is patriotism.

This competition is open to all high school students in Indiana's 3rd Congressional District. The winning entry will be displayed for a year in the U.S. Capitol, and the winning artist will receive two tickets from Southwest Airlines to attend a reception in June in Washington, D.C.

Submissions are due by May 15. Participants should email their entries to RepBanks.Art@mail.house.gov. For details on rules and guidelines, go to the Congressional Art Competition page of Banks' website.

– Journal Gazette