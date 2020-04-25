Coronavirus Roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Parkview open for emergencies

Parkview Health officials are reminding the community that all emergency departments are open, safe and ready to provide emergency care.

Patients should seek immediate treatment for serious injuries or urgent symptoms, especially those of heart attack or stroke.

Providers say that while emergency room visits have declined 50% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the severity of symptoms has significantly increased because patients are waiting too long to seek treatment. Delays in emergency care can result in irreversible damage, long-term side effects or even death.

“Don't ignore your symptoms, and don't let fear keep you from seeking care,” said Dr. Thomas Gutwein, medical director of emergency medicine at Parkview Health.

“We recognize that patients may have anxiety about COVID-19, but many other conditions can still have a life-altering impact on your health. Safety is the foundation of all care, and we've implemented additional measures to create a safe environment for everyone at Parkview.”

IEDC secures more pieces of PPE

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. announced Friday it has secured commitments for more than 6.3 million pieces of personal protective equipment – up from 2.6 million last reported April 13 – for hospitals, first responders, long-term care facilities and health care providers treating COVID-19 patients.

To date, more than 1.17 million items have been delivered to the Indiana State Department of Health for distribution.

Of these, more than 2.9 million items, including face masks, face shields, gloves, gowns, goggles and bottles of hand sanitizer, are being made and sourced by 18 Indiana manufacturers.

New commitments from Indiana providers include Hentz Manufacturing, an Allen County commercial sewing business that pivoted from Cinda B bag production to medical supplies.

Hentz has produced and distributed 90,000 pieces of PPE, including isolation gowns, face masks and face shields.

The company is now producing N95 face mask respirators, filling a critical need for these items that effectively filter out a minimum of 95% of airborne particles.

Graduates get chance to share

Are you or do you know a spring high school or college graduate?

We want to hear their reactions about missing spring senior traditions, such as prom and graduation.

Send contributions of 250 words or fewer to reporter Ashley Sloboda at asloboda@jg.net by April 29.

Please include your first and last name and school. Responses may be published.

Manchester OKs early graduation

Manchester University announced Friday it's allowing its pharmacy students to graduate early in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university will confer degrees to all 65 of its fourth-year students next Friday.

Diplomas will be mailed to students.

Pharmacists work behind the scenes in hospitals with managing drug supplies and collaborating with physicians on medication.

Pharmacies are also seeing more demand these days as people stock up on medication and seek health care advice, the university said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb recently expanded an executive order that allows temporary licensure to graduate pharmacists.

Mother's Day Plant Sale online

The annual Mother's Day Plant Sale sponsored by the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory is now selling a wide variety of locally grown plants online.

The sale features annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables and many other garden items.

The annual fundraiser is being held this year with some modifications due to the COVID-19 crisis.

A complete plant list is available at shop.botanicalconservatory.org where customers can buy through May 5, with plants available for contact-less pickup at Lawton Park starting May 7. Specific pickup times will be selected during the online process.

For additional information, go to BotanicalConservatory.organd follow the Conservatory at facebook.com/bconservatoryfw and on Twitter and Instagram @BConservatoryFW.

First Merchants giving $1 million

First Merchants Corp. on Friday announced a $1 million commitment to local nonprofit organizations supporting communities negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will be distributed across communities within First Merchants regions throughout Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Michigan.

Regional presidents will request funds for nonprofit organizations in their communities with an emphasis on those serving on the front lines of the coronavirus response effort.

In March, First Merchants announced several initiatives designed to assist individual clients, including the ability to defer payments on installment and auto loans, mortgage loans and home equity loans for up to 90 days without affecting a credit report or incurring late fees.

Commercial clients can request modifications to conventional, SBA 504 and 7A commercial loans. Structures include principal deferrals, interest deferrals and other options.

Muncie-based First Merchants has $12.7 billion in assets and operates about 130 banking offices in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Illinois.

122nd to have A-10 flyovers

The Air National Guard's 122nd Fighter Wing plans to conduct a series of flyovers next week to demonstrate its continued readiness and salute heroes at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19.

Four A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft will fly over Fort Wayne from 11:10 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The flight path will be from Lutheran Hospital on the city's southwest side to downtown to the VA medical center and Parkview Randallia Hospital to Dupont Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center on the city's north side, then back downtown.

The flyovers are scheduled from 10:45 to 10:55 a.m. Thursday for hospitals and armories in Indianapolis, as well as at 11:02 a.m. for IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.