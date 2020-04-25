Ex-United Way boss to lead Make-A-Wish

If you ask Stephanie McCormick, “You can't say no to Make-A-Wish.”

McCormick was announced as the new president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana in late March.

McCormick, 63, has been the organization's interim president and CEO since September. Before that, she spent eight years as president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire in Southern California.

McCormick said she had decided to move to Fort Wayne before being offered the interim position at Make-A-Wish, a nonprofit organization that provides wishes for children with critical illnesses.

“We were 51/2 hours into our trip when I got a call from our national office saying, 'Hey, you're going back to Indiana. How would you like to be the interim for the Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana chapter?'” McCormick said.

She and her husband, Russ McCormick, made the relocation decision to be closer to family.

“When we left to go to California, we only had two grandkids,” she said. “When we came back in September, we now have nine grandkids and a great-grandson.”

McCormick expected to work in nonprofit consulting once Make-A-Wish hired its permanent president and CEO for the Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana chapter. Then she got an unexpected call from Make-A-Wish with the offer.

“I couldn't say no,” she said. “You can't say no to Make-a-Wish.”

However, part of the deal had to be that McCormick works from home in Fort Wayne on Mondays and Fridays – instead of spending her whole week at the chapter's headquarters in Columbus, Ohio. The move was so McCormick could be closer to family after all.

McCormick, who is from Delphos, Ohio, which straddles Van Wert and Allen counties, has almost 42 years of nonprofit experience, but she said getting into the nonprofit sector was by accident.

McCormick was working on a bachelor's degree in education with a minor in psychology at Ohio State University when she landed an internship with the American Lung Association. A few months before graduation, the program director resigned, and McCormick was offered the job.

She became the executive director of the American Lung Association when she was 27, which she said is relatively young for the leadership position. That's when McCormick found her leadership style, which she describes as being focused on inclusivity rather than from the top of the organization down.

Being inclusive can lead to longer meetings so everyone can be heard, but McCormick said it's been worth it.

“I have found that when you include people, they will trust you. When they trust you, they will commit,” she said. “I have lived by that my entire career, and it has proven to be successful for me.”

McCormick served as an organization's president and CEO for the first time when she worked for United Way of Allen County from 2002 to 2006. That was where she got experience fundraising, which has been a huge asset while working for Make-A-Wish.

The Orange County and Inland Empire chapter went from a $2.5 million chapter to a $6 million chapter while McCormick was in charge. She said the chapter was in rough shape financially and not many wishes were being granted.

Her first order of business was to create a three- to five-year plan to improve the chapter.

That involved increasing fundraising, stabilizing staff, getting a board that would help with fundraising, focusing on major donors and hiring the right people. McCormick gave the chapter a year's notice that she was leaving to return to Fort Wayne.

“I felt really good about the shape I left it in when I left there,” she said.

McCormick hopes for similar growth for the Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana chapter. Before McCormick's retirement in the next five years, she wants to bring the chapter to $20 million annually, which would fulfill 1,250 wishes a year.

The chapter is currently around $14 million annually and granted 780 wishes last year.

McCormick said she has her work cut out for her as this is the largest Make-A-Wish chapter. She had 23 employees in the California chapter compared with 72 over three states here.

There are about 2,000 children in what McCormick calls the “Wish Pipeline” that are waiting on wishes, so McCormick would like to see wishes granted faster.

Jennifer Gardner, a board member with Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, has a human resources background and said she always asks clients to describe the perfect hire, knowing it's nearly impossible finding the perfect person.

“This is the first time, in a 30-year career, where I made a hire and actually thought we found the perfect person,” Gardner said.

McCormick's biggest challenge now is the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the organization's wishes are at a standstill.

The most requested type of wishes are travel wishes, and about 80% of those are related to Disney amusement parks, which are closed due to the pandemic. The next most common wishes are meeting celebrities.

Make-A-Wish Board Chair Jeff McFarland said he's thankful to have a strong leader in the position since not being able to grant wishes is hard for the organization's employees and volunteers.

“It's hard for people who devote their lives to this,” he said.

McCormick said she is amazed by Fort Wayne's growth and called downtown “vibrant.” When she worked for United Way of Allen County, she was on the Invent Tomorrow board that eventually led to Parkview Field.

“It really feels good and comfortable to be back in Fort Wayne,” she said. “It's good to be home.”