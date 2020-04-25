Groups aim to leave 'no senior behind'

The stay-at-home directive has been especially tough on high school seniors who normally would be in the middle of planning for their proms, finishing up the school year with the whirl of exams, sports, dance and other activities, and looking forward to walking across the stage to receive their diplomas.

To ease the pain, two similarly-named area Facebook groups are asking people to consider adopting 2020 high school seniors and showing them some love this spring. Allen County has about 4,600 seniors.

“If we can make it where we can leave no senior behind, that's going to be awesome,” said Roniece Woodson, an administrator with Adopt a Senior Class of 2020 Allen County, IN.

The creator of the group, Jamie Lyn Ness, calls Woodson, a South Side graduate, and her cousin, Marla Holmes Simmons, a graduate of Paul Harding High School, her “two angels.” Woodson and Simmons quickly took over the job of vetting people to make sure their intentions in joining the group were honorable, Ness said.

Ness, a baker who lives in Whitley County, is running four county groups for Allen, Adams, Wells and Huntington.

Her Allen County group recently merged with Allen County, Indiana Adopt a 2020 Senior created by Amber Stine, a Fort Wayne firefighter who organized the page when she realized a high school senior and volunteer firefighter in Woodburn wasn't eligible for a similar page.

The idea is to make these seniors feel as though they're not alone. The women suggest sending cards, gift cards, snacks and other small gifts. The adoption part is kept secret although the adopters are asked to immediately notify the parents through Facebook. Parents post photos of their seniors on the page.

“They're missing out on a lot of things,” said Stine, a Garrett High School grad. “The biggest thing is walking down their school for the last time. The last laugh. The last joke. It's everything we do as seniors.

“It's not just the prom and the walking, but being able to say your last goodbyes. I don't think any of the high schoolers thought they weren't going back. They didn't get to say goodbye to their teachers, their friends.”

Both groups have rules. People are asked to adopt a maximum of three seniors and to contact parents immediately. The “admins,” as they are called, try to keep track of complaints.

“I want it to be fair,” said Ness, who attended Huntington North and Southern Wells high schools, said. She said a high school senior posted a photo of herself on the page, and told Ness that her mother had just passed away and her father was an addict. “I told her 'you stay on there and I will help you to get your three.'”

