Letter opposes extensions for Electric Works

Two Fort Wayne City Council members and a member of the city's Redevelopment Commission sent a letter Friday to Mayor Tom Henry cautioning against another extension of the economic development agreement for the Electric Works development south of downtown.

“At a time when Hoosiers have been unable to return to business as usual, with many Fort Wayne employers shuttered, some permanently, is it really appropriate to continue to hold $65 million of local funds aside for a project that doesn't appear likely to happen,” said the letter, signed by Councilmen Jason Arp, R-4th, Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Redevelopment Commissioner Nathan Hartman.

The $65 million refers to a collection of public funds, including $45 million in bonds from the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board and $20 million from the City Council, county commissioners and Downtown Development Trust.

Citing the economic impact of the pandemic, RTM Ventures, the firm developing the site, has requested another extension to the contract it signed with Fort Wayne and Allen County in 2018. If approved, it will be the development agreement's fifth extension.

Friday's letter was copied to the Redevelopment Commission, the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board, the Allen County commissioners and the City Council.

Referencing the Legacy Fund money earmarked for the $248 million project, the letter contemplates whether those funds would be better used to help mitigate a potential “budgetary emergency this year or next.” City Controller Garry Morr is expected to update the council on Fort Wayne's finances during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The letter also reiterates Arp's recent request that the Capital Improvement Board refund Food and Beverage Tax funds to local restaurants and other businesses hit hard by the pandemic and related closures. It also predicts a drop in property tax revenues “as property owners are likely to experience shortfalls in rent collections.” The City Council will vote on Arp's request, in the form of a nonbinding resolution, next week.

“The current attempt to revitalize the General Electric campus is not likely to happen. Perhaps a future iteration will be more viable,” the letter states. “Given the enormous uncertainties we face, it is best that we prepare the city for the potential for continued economic stress rather than to offer a 5th contract extension.”

In an email Friday evening, mayoral spokesman John Perlich said Henry's office received the letter “a short time ago and will begin the process of reviewing the content.”

