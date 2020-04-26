City Utilities bill covers several costs

Each month, tens of thousands of Fort Wayne residents open their mailbox to find a bill from City Utilities for drinking water, sewer use, stormwater infrastructure and garbage collection.

For most, that bill has been around $86, including garbage fees and the state's 7% sales tax on water. A typical residential household uses about 3,600 gallons of water a month. The utility measures consumption in units, where one unit is 748 gallons. Most customers use four to five units per month.

But bills are increasing under rate adjustments for water and sewer approved in 2019 and in February, respectively. Those increases only cover consumption, not an array of fixed monthly costs also included in each billing cycle.

When the Fort Wayne City Council this year considered the latest sewer rate increase, which will add 5% a year to customers' bills, some residents pointed out a series of flat-rate service fees included on each bill. And they asked why that money can't be used for future sewer projects required under a 2008 agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection agency.

Those fees are used to maintain City Utilities' facilities, generate bills and maintain pipelines, utility officials say, noting that without the increased sewer rates, the utility would not be able to afford the projects necessary to meet the EPA's 2025 deadline.

Last week, The Journal Gazette spoke with several City Utilities officials to better understand what each line item on a customer's bill means and to find out how those funds are used.

Utility bills have eight line items that make up the total a customer owes each month – sewer service charge, sewer consumption charge, stormwater charge, solid waste service charge, public fire protection, water service charge, water consumption charge and Indiana sales tax.

Consumption charges can change monthly, depending on usage. The service charges, solid waste charge and public fire protection fee are fixed and not based on meter readings.

In total, the utility brought in $127.2 million last year.

In 2019, City Utilities' water operations generated $47.5 million. About $16.6 million of that was from fixed service charges and $22.1 million via metered usage. Another $8.8 million was generated from other sources, including payments from the utility's contract customers, public fire protection fees, irrigation, interest and late fees.

The utility also generated $17.8 million in fixed sewer service charges, $53.2 million in usage charges and $8.7 million in other revenue, for a total of $79.7 million.

“Operating a utility, we have to generate bills and we have to maintain the pipes, regardless of whether someone is receiving water or sewer,” said Justin Brugger, City Utilities' chief financial officer. “The fixed charges partially cover what our fixed cost would be.”

The consumption charges are fairly straightforward. To calculate water consumption, the utility measures how much passes through a meter attached to a house or commercial building. The charge “generally reflects the cost of treatment,” City Utilities spokesman Frank Suarez said.

Determining a customer's sewer usage is similar, Suarez said. The utility calculates how much water passes through a meter into the public sewers. Sewer consumption charges include the cost of treatment, Suarez added.

The flat-rate service charges are determined by the size of the meter attached to the building and have nothing to do with use. Customers receiving water and sewer must pay a fixed-rate fee for each service.

A typical residential customer has a five-eighths-inch or three-quarter-inch meter, but sizes go up to 12 inches. Most City Utilities customers have the smallest meters, Deputy Director Matthew Wirtz said. There are very few 12-inch meters in Fort Wayne.

That size meter could be used for large industries, college campuses and apartment complexes, Wirtz said.

Homes that would require meters of 1 inch in diameter or greater are usually in more rural areas, Wirtz said, and sometimes involve properties where the distance from the house to the water main is greater than in an urban neighborhood.

According to the City Utilities website, customers with a five-eighths-inch or three-quarter-inch meter pay $16.55 a month for sewer service. Customers with the 12-inch meter pay about $4,031 a month.

Monthly water service charges are lower. Those with the two smallest meter sizes pay $9.64 each month, while those with a 10-inch meter, the largest size for water service listed on the utility's website, pay about $2,439 each month.

“Part of the cost of the system is making improvements, fixing aging infrastructure and meeting regulatory mandates,” Wirtz said. “Those costs are paid for both by the fixed monthly service fee and usage costs.”

On the sewer side, a portion of the fees goes toward projects in the utility's Long Term Control Plan for reducing combined sewer overflows into the St. Marys, St. Joseph and Maumee rivers. That plan is part of the 2008 consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which required the city to drastically reduce the number of harmful sewer discharges into the waterways.

City Utilities planned 150 major Long Term Control Plan projects for 2019 and 2020, Suarez said. Those projects are paid for through customers' monthly fees, he added.

City Utilities is a nonprofit organization.

Additionally, on May 4, City Utilities will celebrate three years with no sewer overflows into the St. Joseph River.

On the water side, the utility is focused on replacing aging infrastructure, such as water mains with frequent breaks, Wirtz said.

City Utilities customers also see a flat-rate stormwater fee on their monthly bill. That fee is charged to every property within the Fort Wayne city limits. That fee is based on the amount of “impervious surface” – asphalt, concrete or other material that cannot absorb water – on a property.

The average residence has about 2,500 square feet of impervious surface, Wirtz said. That means most residential customers pay a flat rate of $5.90 per month in stormwater fees.

“Rather than trying to map every yard and roof and sidewalk and fire pit, we went with an average,” he said.

“If you get a larger lot or are on a non-residential property, then we actually do measure your square footage and it's just prorated,” Wirtz said, adding that all commercial and industrial buildings have an impervious surface measurement conducted by the utility's Geographic Information System group.

There's also a public fire protection fee, which covers the oversized pipes, plant capabilities and water towers necessary to push out enough water to fight a fire. The fees also help pay for maintenance on Fort Wayne's 11,617 fire hydrants.

Finally, customers pay about $12 a month for garbage and recycling services. Those fees are not collected by City Utilities and go to the city. The 7% sales tax on water is collected by the state.

Although City Utilities will complete the capital improvement projects required under the EPA agreement by 2025, Brugger said some additional rate increases could happen down the line.

There will be some “inflationary pressures on operations and management costs,” he said, but customers likely won't see many more large increases driven by massive improvement projects.

“We're through the big consent decree-related rate adjustments,” Brugger said. “But we could see small inflationary tracking type readjustments in the future.”

