Eerie silence at the zoo

A partly cloudy spring day with temperatures above 60 degrees usually would lure crowds to the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo.

Parking lots were empty last week, though, and the attraction that normally would be filled with the sounds of excited young visitors was eerily silent, except for the radio an employee left playing in a barn and the call of a peacock strutting its stuff nearby.

The zoo, another victim of the global coronavirus pandemic that's upended so much of daily life, was closed.

Bonnie Kemp, a zoo spokeswoman who offered a reporter and a photographer a behind-the-scenes look at what was – or wasn't – going on there Friday, called the situation peculiar.

“A day like today, we would normally have thousands of schoolchildren on field trips,” she said while seated in the deserted lobby of the guest services building near the facility's entrance, off Sherman Boulevard.

A staple of summer activity among families in Fort Wayne for more than 50 years, the zoo was set to open April 18. But as the number of COVID-19 cases rose and Gov. Eric Holcomb began issuing stay-at-home orders – the latest expires May 1 – administrators knew the gates likely would remain closed.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 426 confirmed cases in Allen County of the disease caused by new coronavirus. The virus has killed 36 county residents, and government officials and public health experts have warned against gathering in large groups to slow its spread.

So, like many others who run businesses and organizations not deemed essential, zoo leaders are left in the lurch. The zoo's website tells readers to, “Hang in there, we hope to open soon,” but no one knows for sure when that might happen.

Also unclear is how the situation will affect the zoo's bottom line.

The zoo is run by the nonprofit Fort Wayne Zoological Society under an agreement with the city's parks and recreation department and receives no tax funding for its $10 million annual budget. Kemp said nearly all of the budget comes from ticket sales and memberships.

She said she couldn't discuss specific financial questions but acknowledged officials are looking at ways – cutting travel or meal allowances are possibilities – to save money.

“We are definitely looking at massaging our budgets,” Kemp said.

Rob Hines, a spokesman for the parks department, said his agency is not directly involved in zoo operations and finances.

“Their changes will have minimal impact to our department's finances but we would love to see the Zoo open for the community this year,” he wrote in an email.

In the meantime, donations are being accepted through the zoo website, kidszoo.org.

A typical day at the zoo features more than 100 staff members, and that has been cut to about 30. Essential workers such as zookeepers, maintenance crews and veterinarians still are on-site.

“Animals, we're still taking care of them in the very best way,” Kemp said.

And the zoo is regularly producing Zoo to You videos on a variety of animal-related topics on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

There is little foot traffic through the zoo, but there is work being done.

New stone was being added to walkways near the Indiana Family Farm exhibit. Near there, Nik Zimmerman of Greave Construction worked with a crew to put a new sun shade over the sea lion tank.

Zimmerman said that's the type of work that typically would be done to prepare for the zoo's opening.

“This is about normal,” he said.

mleblanc@jg.net