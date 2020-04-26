Henry defends caution about Electric Works

Tom Henry spent some of his first weeks as Fort Wayne's mayor on the road with Bernie Beier.

Henry and Beier, director of the Fort Wayne-Allen County Office of Homeland Security, visited surrounding counties, trying to persuade northeast Indiana officials to sign police and fire training contracts for Fort Wayne's new $26 million Public Safety Academy, a legacy of outgoing Mayor Graham Richard.

With each “no” received, Henry became more determined that he'd never pour public money into a project without first making sure it had enough financial support to succeed. That experience, he said, set the tone for his 12-plus years in office.

Henry sat down last week with The Journal Gazette, talking for the first time about what has shaped his approach to the Electric Works project and its developers. The relationship has at times been rocky, including accusations that Henry hasn't been as supportive as he should be of the $248 million mixed-use project.

The nearly three-hour interview was conducted in a 24th-floor meeting room at the Faegre Drinker law firm. Also in the room were Tim Haffner, the city's corporation counsel; Nancy Townsend, the city's redevelopment director; and Tom Borne, Asher Agency's CEO.

Electric Works' developers have asked city officials for an unlimited extension of the April 30 deadline to show they've met the existing economic development contract's requirements. The city responded last week that although an extension is probable, an open-ended one is unlikely.

In a follow-up letter the developers received Friday, the city proposed a 60-day extension with some additional terms the developers are reviewing with their attorneys.

From the beginning

Henry recalled the first conversation that led to the proposed redevelopment of the 39-acre former General Electric campus. A GE representative approached him and other local officials to break the news that the company was moving the last of its local employees out of the site. That news became public Jan. 27, 2014.

In the meeting, GE offered to demolish – at its own expense – the east-side buildings, saying they were the most contaminated and in the worst shape, Henry said. But, as he recalled, the company's representative said the abandoned buildings west of Broadway had potential to be transformed into another use.

Henry liked what he heard and even imagined expanding McCulloch Park into that eastern space. But before he could finalize the deal, Eric Doden, then-CEO of Greater Fort Wayne, spoke up. Doden argued for keeping all the buildings intact, saying he could market the property as a whole.

Doden, the former president of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., had made many business contacts across the country and saw an opportunity to re-create the success of the American Tobacco Campus in Durham, North Carolina.

Henry didn't share the vision, but agreed to allow Doden to pursue the possibilities while Henry focused on other projects, including a now-discarded plan to build a downtown arena. Doden, in a phone interview, confirmed that he's always viewed the entire campus as an excellent prospect for redevelopment, but didn't recall details of the meeting with Henry and GE.

Doden established a reputation as a risk-taker for urging conservative community leaders to tackle ambitious projects during his 31/2 years leading the Greater Fort Wayne. His style prompted mixed reactions, especially when dealing with elected city officials, including Fort Wayne City Council.

Although GE officials chose Josh Parker, Jeff Kingsbury and Kevan Biggs to develop the property from among multiple proposals, Henry suspects Doden influenced that decision. Doden said he had no part in GE's selection process.

Regardless of how the decision was made, city officials played no role.

Townsend, who has worked on numerous public-private partnerships, said it's unusual for her redevelopment office to be shut out of the selection process.

In September, Barrett & Stokely was chosen to build a $70 million mixed-use project at the northeast corner of Harrison and Superior streets. The Indianapolis firm was one of five developers who presented a variety of mixed-use projects. The review committee for those proposals included members of the city redevelopment commission, city staffers and representatives from the Allen County-Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board, the Allen County Commissioners and Land Collective.

Study in contrasts

Henry's concerns about the GE process were minor compared with his concern about the selected partnership, which has been named RTM Ventures. Developers typically bring money, tenants and decades of experience when they approach the city, he said.

Parker, the lead developer, had none of those, Henry said.

“I didn't jump on board right away,” Henry said. “I'm not going to back down on the fact that I took my time” to study the proposed project and the team behind it.

Since the project was first announced, Henry has also spoken in small gatherings about potential alternatives for the former GE campus if the financing necessary for Electric Works doesn't come together. He speculated last week that those comments about a Plan B fueled rumors that he isn't fully committed to Electric Works and its developers despite his public statements of support.

Townsend described a sharp contrast between what RTM Ventures brought to the table and what Barrett & Stokely offered. The firm developing both The Lofts at Headwaters Park and Riverfront at Promenade Park has 44 years' experience, $18 million to $20 million in cash designated for the two projects and secured financial backing, she said. The firm's leaders even brought their banker to a meeting with city officials and said the city could ask the banker anything.

The city will pump some money into the developments, Townsend said. But it will be paid over time and mostly with money generated by the projects, including parking fees collected by the attached garages and funds generated by the new tax increment financing districts – or TIFs – which would funnel taxes paid by companies back to the owners to repay their infrastructure investment.

RTM Ventures struggled to sign up enough tenant commitments to meet banks' minimum lending standards.

Parker has acknowledged that American Tobacco Campus's initial “eds and meds” strategy of signing on universities and health care providers as anchor tenants hasn't worked in this market.

Last month, Parker said he wished he'd known before starting the project how far Fort Wayne is from many national companies' radars. The developers were repeatedly told that Indiana wasn't in prospective tenants' expansion plans.

Henry speculated that Doden's enthusiasm for the Electric Works project might have made Parker think bringing it to closing would be easier.

“They've never done anything like this,” Henry said of the developers. “Sometimes you just have to walk away. There's no shame in that.”

Parker on Friday updated The Journal Gazette on Electric Works' progress.

“No one ever said this would be easy,” he said in an email. “To take an albatross in the community and turn it into an asset is no easy feat, and it takes time and enormous support. We got a huge boost in support when Do it Best stepped forward. Their vision for growth of their company and support of the community aligns perfectly with what we want to create.”

Do it Best signed onto Electric Works in February, promising to lease almost 200,000 square feet for its corporate headquarters, with an option for 20,000 square feet more. The hardware cooperative will move in 440 employees and create up to 90 jobs over several years.

Parker pushed back on Henry's description of his experience and that of partners Kingsbury and Biggs.

“My partners and I have been part of delivering projects this big and bigger. But there is no doubt that this is a big project,” he said. “The key to making this big project a reality is the commitment of an anchor tenant. We have that in Do it Best – a move that the mayor continues to cite as a 'game changer.' We're on the same page, and our main focus now is working together to get the project successfully launched.”

Strategic spending

Assuming the developers and city officials agree to amend their contract, it would be the fifth time the deal has been updated and the fourth deadline extension.

One extension was prompted by the late-2018 and early-2019 federal government shutdown, which delayed RTM's ability to secure federal New Markets Tax Credits and Historic Preservation Tax Credits.

The Capital Improvement Board in November 2018 committed to issue bonds worth $45 million for the project. Fort Wayne City Council, the Allen County commissioners, the Legacy Joint Funding Committee and the Downtown Development Trust have pledged a combined $20 million, which includes $3 million in remediation money from the county and the Capital Improvement Board.

Almost 75% of the $248 million funding would come from sources outside the community, comprised of federal, state and private money. That includes $12 million in New Markets Tax Credits issued to the Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund.

A portion of that allotment was rescinded last week, however, because the federal program's guidelines say local officials would be shut out of future allotments if they haven't used at least 80% of New Markets Tax Credits already received by an upcoming deadline.

John Urbahns, the local committee chairman, said RTM Ventures was promised up to $6 million in additional tax credits – if the Fort Wayne fund receives more of the incentives created to spur commercial investment in low-income neighborhoods.

Recipients sell the tax credits to investors who can then get a credit against their federal income taxes. The standard rate is 20 cents on the dollar, making $3 million in New Markets Tax Credits worth about $600,000 toward the developers' $248 million budget, said Urbahns, who is also Greater Fort Wayne's president and CEO.

The Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Committee had extended Electric Works' tax credits allotment once, Urbahns said. RTM Ventures made a required deposit to secure those tax credits before the extension but has failed to make a $45,000 payment since the timeline was extended.

The mayor believes that failure is an indication of the developers' financial instability.

Parker said the money's in the bank, ready to be paid. But RTM Ventures, which has already paid a $150,000 deposit on the tax credit, is holding back. The city's contract proposal calling for the payment included provisions the developers wouldn't accept, he said.

As for the $3 million in rescinded New Markets Tax Credits, Parker said they aren't necessary to close the deal.

The developers have lined up most items required by its economic development with the city, Parker said. Economic upheaval prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed some pieces, he said, including approval from bankers who have turned their attention away from Electric Works to review Paycheck Protection Plan submissions.

Henry said he wants the Electric Works project to succeed, a message he has consistently delivered publicly. But, he added, he's mindful that $65 million in local public money can be spent only once.

“We do have some needs that we didn't have a year ago,” he said, citing economic development projects including riverfront development.

The city is also facing an estimated 30% to 40% decrease in its construction budget because of reduced revenues resulting from the economic slowdown related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Henry said.

'Will it float?'

Beier, the local Homeland Security director, remembers well the futile effort to sign up clients for the Public Safety Academy. The experience had a defining effect on him, too, and continues to guide how Beier approaches new challenges.

On the return trips, Beier and Henry would talk through what went wrong.

“We couldn't understand why the pieces wouldn't come together,” Beier said.

Ultimately, they didn't blame area mayors for lacking vision. They blamed their own failure to understand the region's priorities, which include calculating expected return on investment. Police training and fire staff training are important – but don't generate income, Beier said.

Beier compared the Public Safety Academy project to christening a ship.

“You can bash a bottle against the bow, but will it float?” he asked. “You can't take somebody else's success and say, 'It worked there, so it will work here.'”

The lesson resonates when it comes to evaluating Electric Works' potential, Beier said, adding that as a Republican, his support for the mayor, a Democrat, isn't a matter of party politics.

“I think that makes all the sense in the world that he would be cautious, not get snowed over by the hype,” Beier said. “It would be a dereliction of duties not to be.”

sslater@jg.net