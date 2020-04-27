20 new cases reported in county

The number of Allen County residents sickened by the coronavirus continued to increase Sunday.

The 20 new cases of COVID-19 brought the total of confirmed positive cases to 446, the Allen County Department of Health said in a news release. The number of deaths remained flat at 36.

Statewide, the number of cases increased by 634 for a total of 15,012 Indiana residents known to have the new coronavirus, according to an Indiana State Department of Health news release.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths is 813 statewide, the state agency said, noting another 88 probable deaths have been reported. It described probable deaths as those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

A total 81,708 tests had been reported to the state as of Sunday, up from 79,774 on Saturday, the state agency said.

Allen County's numbers might not always immediately match the state's tally because of delays in private lab reporting.

Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order runs through Friday.

He has said he hopes to reopen parts of Indiana's economy starting in May, though organizers of conventions, sporting events, concerts and other events that attract large crowds might have to wait longer.

The cancellation of large events has had a devastating impact on tourism in Indianapolis, a tourism official said.

Indianapolis attracted a record-breaking 30 million visitors last year, according to Chris Gahl, the senior vice president of marketing and communications for Visit Indy.

Gahl said his nonprofit, which promotes Indianapolis, is doing its best to salvage the 2020 events that have been called off.

Typically around 70% of Indianapolis hotel rooms are occupied but hotels are currently at about 7% occupancy.

More than 80,000 residents depend on tourism for a paycheck, according to Visit Indy statistics, which show that visitors spend $5.6 billion in Indianapolis and generate $725 million in state and local taxes.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.