City Council preps to weigh changes to fire commission

A nonbinding resolution confirming the Fort Wayne City Council's commitment to exploring changes to the city's Fire Merit Commission will be introduced Tuesday.

According to a document posted to the City Council website, the resolution sponsored by Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, calls for meetings regarding the promotion and discipline process for the Fort Wayne Fire Department to resume “once it is safe to do so.”

Discussion and vote on the resolution is planned for the council's next scheduled meeting in May. It's unclear whether that meeting will be May 5 or later in the month.

In January, the City Council upheld Mayor Tom Henry's veto of an ordinance that would give the Fire Merit Commission more authority when considering whether to promote firefighters. The issue stems from a disagreement between the fire department administration and the local firefighters' union over the fire chief's authority to promote or pass over eligible candidates.

During that same meeting, council members gave the fire department and the union 90 days to come up with a workable solution. A committee composed of representatives from the fire administration, the union and the City Council was formed and a deadline to deliver recommendations to council was set for mid-April.

However, the pandemic pushed that deadline into the summer.

“After a Fire Merit Commission meeting on April 17, questions about the roles of department administration and the Fire Merit Commission are once again being discussed publicly and new issues are coming to light,” the resolution states.

If in-person meetings are not feasible or safe, the resolution encourages meetings using the telephone or other electronic methods.

“In any event, this subcommittee shall make a final recommendation within 60 days of the passing of this resolution to council,” the resolution states.

That recommendation should include an analysis of the makeup of the Fire Merit Commission, “specifically into any conflicts of interest that may have occurred or could possibly occur, with special attention paid to nepotism and when and how a member of the commission should recuse themselves.”

