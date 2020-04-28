Tuesday, April 28, 2020 1:00 am
Arrest made in Diplomat shootings
5 felony counts filed after 4 shot at complex
DAVE GONG | The Journal Gazette
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded four people at Fort Wayne's Diplomat Apartments, city police said Monday.
Police say detectives found Bryshawn D. Terry Sr. at a hotel Saturday morning. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with four counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal recklessness.
The aggravated battery charges are level 3 felonies; the criminal recklessness charge is a level 5 felony.
The shooting occurred at about 9:10 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive. An off-duty police officer heard gunshots from nearby McMillen Park. When police arrived, they found three men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
On Monday, one of the victims remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Police did not provide an update Monday on the status of the other three victims, who did not suffer life-threatening injuries from the shooting.
None of the victims has been identified, but witnesses at the scene said the victims were family members in their 30s and 40s.
