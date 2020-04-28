Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Mission gala to be online event

The Fort Wayne Rescue Mission has changed its annual Spring Gala to an online auction and Facebook Live event.

The gala, normally held at Grand Wayne Center, will now take place online, where anyone can participate, the Rescue Mission said Monday.

The auction will start at 6 p.m. Thursday and end at 6 p.m. Sunday. The public will have the opportunity to bid on items during the auction and can see all items at https://therescuemission.net/galabidding2020.

The Rescue Mission will also have a Facebook Live streaming event from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday from Sweetwater Sound.

The event will promote the live auction and give participants the opportunity to take part in “Fund the Need,” which is a campaign every year during the Spring Gala that supports for The Rescue Mission's Charis House – its ministry to women and children.

The Facebook Live stream will be hosted on the Spring Gala event page at https://therescuemission.net/onlinegala2020 and will be co-hosted by Mitch Kruse and Rescue Mission executive leaders.

For more information, email Blake Douglas at blake@therescuemission.net.

Truckers can get tacos Wednesday

From 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Convoy Technologies will be teaming up with Flora & Lily's Mexican Kitchen for “Tacos for Truckers,” an event that will offer free meals for commercial drivers at the rest stop on northbound Interstate 69 near Auburn.

“These drivers aren't staying home like the rest of us. They're getting up every day and hitting the road,” said Ron Harker, Convoy Technologies president. “That's why we still have food on the shelves at the grocery stores. That's why our doctors and nurses are still getting the supplies they need to take care of our friends and loved ones. We should all be grateful to them. We felt buying them lunch was the least we could do.”

The food truck will be stocked to provide up to 350 meals throughout the day. And Convoy Technologies will also be offering drinks and care packages, including hand sanitizer.

Foellinger gives to Visiting Nurse

Foellinger Foundation announced Monday it awarded Visiting Nurse a $25,000 Innovative Rapid Grant to expand the organization's grief outreach and programming specific to the impact of COVID-19 on our community.

The grief services will be offered communitywide at no cost, with a focus on employees of nonprofit organizations, first responders and health care providers.

In addition to home health, palliative and hospice care, Visiting Nurse provides grief support for adults in the community with individual counseling, support groups and programs available.

Visiting Nurse's grief team has developed an education webinar on complicated grief.

The first of this series is set to take place at noon Thursday.

To learn more, go to www.vnfw.org/event.