State sees assistance skyrocket

INDIANAPOLIS – Even in good times, 1 in 5 Hoosiers relies on state assistance. State officials said Monday the pandemic has sent applications surging by 75% since mid-March.

Jennifer Sullivan, secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, reported that applications for SNAP, or food stamps, is up 253% while TANF, or cash assistance, is up 209%

The number of Hoosiers seeking state-sponsored health coverage is up 10%.

No exact numbers were given in terms of how many new Hoosiers are being helped.

As of the end of March, 5,413 families were receiving TANF; 285,058 families were receiving SNAP and the Healthy Indiana Plan had 450,329 members.

Sullivan stressed that these benefits “are safe and will not be discontinued during the public health emergency.”

Some changes made to help families include sending maximum food benefits and waiving copayments and cost-sharing in health programs.

Sullivan also announced a website – BeWellIndiana.org – that will provide Hoosiers with free mental health resources that have been vetted by experts. The site is designed to help with increased anxiety, depression and other mental health issues caused by the pandemic, including first-time issues as well as pre-existing mental health concerns.

The news comes as Indiana continues to see rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Indiana saw Monday its largest one-day increase of 963 positive cases. A majority of those cases came in Cass County, where an outbreak at a Tyson pork plant has hit hard. Cass County, which includes Logansport, has 1,025 confirmed cases in a county that has around 37,000 population.

In total, the state has had 844 deaths.

An additional three Allen County residents have died from COVID-19 and 46 tested positive, bringing the total to 492 confirmed cases and 39 deaths Monday.

Also Monday, the state updated the number of cases in state prisons and nursing homes.

FSSA Chief Medical Officer Dan Rusyniak said almost one-third of Hoosiers who have died were residents of long-term care facilities. Every Friday, aggregate data will be collected from long-term care facilities and posted on Mondays, he said. The latest data shows 1,467 residents have tested positive, and there have been 260 deaths at 85 facilities.

The Indiana Department of Correction again refused Monday to answer how many inmates have been tested for the virus. But Monday's data showed 297 offenders have tested positive along with 129 staff members. Three inmates and two employees have died.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said Monday that he will give an update on testing today and contact tracing Wednesday. But what everyone really wants to know is whether the stay-at-home order will be extended. It is currently set to expire Friday night.

The governor said he will address the order – and how it might be loosened – Friday.

Holcomb alluded to stages of reopening the economy – for instance starting with businesses that can more easily apply social distancing rules or make other small changes to protect workers and customers. And he said some regions might be more prepared to go forward than others.

Holcomb said his administration is monitoring hospitalization rates; intensive care unit beds and ventilator usage; death rates and inventory of personal protective equipment.

The overall number of cases doesn't appear to be part of the determination as that continues to rise.

