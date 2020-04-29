33-home project proposed

A 33-lot single-family home development has been proposed for 21.37 acres along Yellow River Road in Lake Township.

Called Quinlado, the project is south of Arcola Road and west of Oday Road on the north side of Yellow River Road. The developer is Fall Creek Development, Fort Wayne.

The site will require rezoning by the Allen County Plan Commission and that body's approval of a primary development plan after a public hearing.

The commission has suspended public meetings temporarily because Citizens Square has been closed to the public as part of efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19, the potentially fatal illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The developer proposes the new homes will be served by Allen County Regional Water & Sewer District sewers and private wells.

The site is now zoned agricultural. Single-family residential zoning is requested. Streets will be public and maintained by Allen County, the application states.

No home or lot prices were provided in the applications. Fall Creek officials did not return a call seeking more information Tuesday.

Fall Creek was behind two contested development proposals in 2018 – Drayton's Reserve in Perry Township outside Huntertown and The Park at Wellington Reserve on the north side of Bass Road near Thomas Road in Washington Township.

Nearby residents who questioned the projects succeeded in securing written commitments to both limiting uses before the projects were given the go-ahead.

Fall Creek is a 30-year family-owned builder of custom homes and developer whose owner and chief executive officer is Barry Light.

