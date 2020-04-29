Fort Wayne/Allen County

Veterans shrine to dedicate bench

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum announced Tuesday the arrival of a permanent granite memorial bench, which will be dedicated Memorial Day weekend.

Lionsgate Studios donated the bench to the Fort Wayne shrine to honor William Hart Pitsenbarger, the subject of the Lionsgate film “The Last Full Measure.” Pitsenbarger, who grew up in Piqua, Ohio, was an Air Force pararescue medic during the Vietnam War who was credited with saving 60 American soldiers during a 1966 battle in which he was killed by enemy forces. Pitsenbarger was posthumously awarded the Air Force Cross and, in 2000, the Medal of Honor.

The bench will be placed near the existing Vietnam veterans memorial at the shrine at 2122 O'Day Road. It later will be moved near a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall the shrine is buying for installation this year.

Grant to aid Cedars Hope

Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana announced Tuesday it has received a grant from The Lutheran Foundation to support the Cedars Hope supported housing program through 2020.

Cedars Hope in downtown Fort Wayne serves single, adult women with mental health conditions and substance use disorders who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Residents receive supportive services, including case management, and are encouraged to stay at Cedars Hope as long as they need in order to become self-sufficient. In 2019, Cedars Hope served 23 residents, keeping all of them permanently housed and off the streets.

– Journal Gazette