City bracing for income, fuel tax hits

Fort Wayne officials aren't sure exactly how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect city finances, but estimates show the brunt of the impact will hit income and fuel tax revenues, City Controller Garry Morr told the City Council on Tuesday.

Fuel tax revenue will be affected immediately, Morr said, but the income tax impact likely won't be felt until 2022.

Fuel taxes go into the local road and street fund and the city's motor vehicle highway fund. The revenue pays for street department operating costs and new road and street projects.

The city typically collects $14 million in fuel taxes each year. The state plans to issue guidance soon regarding what that revenue will look like for municipalities, Morr said, noting that there has been a “staggering” decrease in the amount of road activity since the beginning of March. The city's fuel tax losses will depend on when the state reopens, he added.

The city's income tax revenue will also take a hit, Morr said.

Morr referenced a recent Ball State University Center for Business and Economic Research study that projected the city's income tax loss at between $5 million and $7.2 million – about 10%. Fort Wayne usually receives about $67 million in income taxes a year.

Morr said he thinks Ball State's estimate is conservative and the real impact on Fort Wayne's finances could be worse.

“We need to be preparing now, and I think we're clearly doing that by delaying projects, by freezing hiring and we have some other things in mind that we'll be doing,” Morr said.

Projects left over from 2019 and those related to safety are still moving forward, Morr said. And the street department is still patching potholes and repaving streets. The two Barrett & Stokely projects along the riverfront are funded and are expected to break ground in June, he added.

But Morr said it's not all bad news.

The city entered 2020 with a cash balance of $27.2 million. Fort Wayne also has a rainy day fund of about $2.1 million.

Spending is limited to essentials, as well, Morr said. Travel has been suspended, and capital projects not already awarded to contractors are delayed. The city has also implemented a hiring freeze for all departments except public safety.

Property tax payments will be delayed because the state of Indiana has waived late fees for 60 days, but Morr said he is confident that revenue will be collected by the end of the year, especially if Indiana's economy reopens soon.

“I have checked with our county auditor,” Morr said. “A large percent of folks pay their property taxes through their mortgages. That again works in our favor.”

The city of Fort Wayne brings in about $126 million in property taxes a year. The spring round of tax payments was initially due May 11.

Fort Wayne will also get a supplemental tax distribution from the state similar to one issued in 2019. Morr said the city stands to receive about $6 million and there are no current plans to spend that money.

In other business, a non-binding resolution asking the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board to determine whether if it can use supplemental food and beverage tax funds to issue grants or loans to area restaurants failed in a 4-3 vote, with two council members abstaining.

CIB representatives were on hand for Tuesday's discussion. CIB advisor John Stafford said if the board were to issue money to local restaurants, it would have less than $2 million available to do so, after taking into account the body's existing commitments outside of debt service.

Stafford noted that the food and beverage tax isn't levied against businesses. It's paid by customers, he said. The restaurants just collect it.

Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, said he found the resolution “frustrating to figure out how you would go about reimbursing the taxpayers whose dollars it really is.”

Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, suggested council take some time to explore other funding sources to help businesses in addition to restaurants.

All four council Democrats voted against the resolution.

Councilmen Tom Didier, R-3rd, abstained because he works for a company that supplies meat to local businesses. Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large, abstained because he has family members who own a restaurant in Fort Wayne.

The City Council's next meeting will be held May 12.

