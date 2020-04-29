Cleaned-up dump site looks to create jobs

A property containing what Fort Wayne code enforcement officials characterized last year as one of the city's worst dump sites has been purchased, and the new owner has kept the mess cleaned up and plans to rehabilitate buildings also on the site for light industrial use.

The project by Quion Enterprises, Fort Wayne, could result in training and employing neighborhood residents in wire-making for the medical industry, said Bruce Watson, Quion's facilities manager working on the project.

The company has applied to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission for a rezoning of two adjoining addresses at 6901 and 6905 S. Hanna St. from limited commercial to general industrial to allow its plans to move forward.

Quion is affiliated with Fort Wayne Metals, whose owner and chief executive is Scott Glaze, Watson said. Fort Wayne Metals has several sites near Fort Wayne International Airport and one in Columbia City, he said.

Fort Wayne Metals plans to move some equipment into a refurbished building at 6901 S. Hanna St. and use it to train prospective workers. Plans are eventually to expand into the 6905 building next door, Watson said.

Around this time last year, the site behind the buildings teemed with trash and ripped-off asphalt shingles that spilled into a brushy area separating the properties from the nearby Tamara Gardens Apartments.

It took about 150 tri-axle dump truck loads to haul out all the shingles, Watson said. But the work has been completed, and the warehouse-style building at 6905 is being emptied of equipment stored there, he said.

The Way of Holiness Church had occupied 6901 before declaring bankruptcy in 2018. Watson said the church had been told the company that did the dumping would pay to store shingles on the property temporarily until buying a machine that would result in hauling them away.

But that never happened, and the dumpers later could not be found, Watson said. The interior of the building also had improperly installed renovations that must be fixed, he said.

Watson said Fort Wayne Metals “is always in need” of workers. But its location near the airport is not served by a bus line, so prospective hires have had difficulty getting transportation, he said – a problem he hopes the new facility will solve.

Six to eight workers from other company locations will move to South Hanna Street to build and install custom equipment used to make wire, Watson said.

Then the company plans to hire 10 to 12 trainees, “and depending on how they progress,” hire them as permanent workers, he said.

The training will include general mathematics and computer skills, and the company “would be happy to hire” people from southeast Fort Wayne, Watson said.

Renovations will include exterior painting and other work, repair to the parking lot and its lighting and clean-up of brush.

“I think the neighbors will be very happy when we're finished,” Watson said.

Quion's applications will be up for a public hearing and a vote by the Fort Wayne Plan Commission when it resumes public meetings.

They have been suspended indefinitely because Citizens Square is closed to the public as part of efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19.

rsalter@jg.net