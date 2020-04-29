Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Boys & Girls Clubs' distribution shifts

The demand for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne Healthy Habits packets again exceeded expectations, and as a result, scheduled distribution times have been changed and Thursday afternoon's distribution has been canceled.

An additional donation from the Hefner Foundation will allow the program to continue every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m., including this Thursday, while supplies last.

“We are working diligently to adjust to the great demand and availability of products,” said Joe Jordan, president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne.

Supplies will be distributed at the clubs' main entrance at 2609 Fairfield Ave.

In addition to the Hefner Foundation, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation, the Suedhoff Memorial Trust, Jan and Jon Steiner, Jack and Tammy Dyer, and ProFed Credit Union have helped fund the weekly distribution in response to the outbreak and stay-at-home orders.

Artist Relief Fund established

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne and Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne have announced an Artist Relief Fund to help individual artists who have lost work and income because of COVID-19.

Eligible individuals include:

• Self-employed artists of all disciplines

• Artists contracted by arts and culture nonprofit organizations

• Employees who have been laid off or furloughed by a nonprofit arts and culture organization or venue

The Artist Relief Fund will provide grants of $500 to individuals to support urgent basic needs such as food, shelter, care taking and health care. The program will offer additional resources and support to grant applicants, including information about how self-employed individuals can apply for pandemic unemployment assistance through the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and seek additional community support.

The Artist Relief Fund is made possible by a grant from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

More about the Artist Relief Fund, and a link to the grant application, can be found at www.artsunited.org/fort-wayne-artist-relief-fund and www.cfgfw.org/covid-19-resources.

Republic Services to help employees

Republic Services has launched “Committed to Serve,” a $20 million initiative to recognize its front-line employees in the field, their families and small-business customers across the country.

Over the next two months, all of Republic Services' 28,000 front-line employees will receive a weekly meal, a weekly dinner for employees and their families, and biweekly $100 gift cards ($400 per employee) to be spent locally.

All meals will be from local small businesses to help support Republic Services' customers and the communities it serves.

In northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, Republic Services is providing meals for about 220 employees a week. To date, more than $20,670 has been spent with local businesses.

For more information, go to www.republicservices.com/CommittedToServe and use #CommittedToServe.

C&A gives masks to first responders

This week, C&A Tool Engineering in Churubusco donated 360 N95 and 250 procedure masks to first responders in Whitley County, part of an initiative made by C&A's parent company to support local emergency provider organizations.

C&A Tool Engineering is a division of Minebea-Mitsumi Group, based in Japan. MinebeaMitsumi also is supplying its manufacturing employees with medical face masks.

It is offering each of its facilities with additional masks to donate to emergency providers.

Foellinger grant to provide sanitizer

Foellinger Foundation announced Tuesday it has awarded Fort Wayne-Allen County Economic Development Alliance a $25,000 Innovative Rapid Grant to provide hand sanitizer to nonprofits and health care providers in the county.

The alliance is the fiscal agent for Three Rivers Distilling Co., which has shifted from making spirits to producing sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation covers supply costs to create 4,300 gallons of sanitizer. Three Rivers Distilling has already distributed 1,700 gallons.

The sanitizer will be offered community-wide, with a focus on nonprofit organizations, first responders and direct health care workers.

PFW staff at home through June

Purdue University Fort Wayne employees who can work remotely should do so through the end of June, regardless of when Gov. Eric Holcomb lifts the stay-at-home order, Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer announced Tuesday.

All classes will continue online through at least the end of the first summer session, he said.

The university hopes to begin an initial return to campus for those in student support roles beginning July 1, Elsenbaumer added.

Noting Purdue University has issued preliminary guidelines for the West Lafayette campus, Elsenbaumer said the Fort Wayne campus will follow that plan with some nuances.

Local radio group part of fundraiser

Adams Radio Group Fort Wayne – WXKE-FM 96.3, WBTU-FM US 93.3, WJFX-FM Hot 107.9, WWFW 103.9 Wayne FM, WJFX Loud 103.3 and WJFX-FM B 96.9 – will join with 10,000 radio stations across America on Thursday with an all-day radiothon for fundraising to help Feeding America.

To support the radio stations' efforts to end hunger, go to www.radiocares.org and click the donate button.