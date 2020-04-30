Boy's journey highlights need for donors

In many ways, Henry Whitacre is a typical 5-year-old.

The Fort Wayne boy began school this academic year as a pre-kindergartner at Lakewood Park Christian School in Auburn. He misses his friends and the classroom activities that can't be replicated at home during the coronavirus-related shutdown.

His mother, however, understands how precious Henry's situation is. He received a kidney transplant almost two years ago, on his fourth birthday.

Without that lifesaving gift, Emily Whitacre said Wednesday, “we would be living a very different life.”

Whitacre provided the update on Henry to highlight the need for donors in honor of National Donate Life Month, which ends today.

Established in 2003, the month celebrates transplant recipients, recognizes those waiting for a transplant, honors donors and their families and thanks registered donors for giving hope.

Last year, nearly 40,000 transplants brought renewed life to patients from nearly 19,300 deceased and living donors, but 112,000 people – both children and adults – continue to wait for lifesaving organ transplants, according to Donate Life America.

There is “incredible demand” for kidneys, said Dr. William Goggins, the IU Health transplant surgeon who performed Henry's surgery.

Donate Life America reported that more than 80% of patients on the transplant waiting list need a kidney, and the average wait from a deceased donor is three to five years.

Henry's kidney was donated by living donor Colleen Carnes, an old friend of Henry's mother.

Henry needed the organ because he was born with a condition called posterior urethral valve, an obstructive anomaly that happens in utero. With the condition, a bladder obstruction is caused by extra tissue that has grown inside the urethra, which causes the damage to kidneys.

Before his transplant surgery in July 2018, Henry had been operated on more than 30 times and received dialysis at Riley Hospital for Children.

Although Henry continues some medical care, including regular lab draws, he hasn't needed hospitalization since the transplant, Whitacre said.

The most important thing Henry must do as a transplant recipient is to take immunosuppression medication, Goggins said.

The medication, which Henry must take for life, prevents his body from rejecting the donated kidney, the doctor said.

Goggins understands many parents feel scared upon learning their child might have kidney issues, but he said Henry is a great example that children born with kidney problems can become well and lead normal lives.

Successful outcomes like Henry's are the norm, particularly among pediatric patients, Goggins said.

“He's just full of energy,” Goggins said. “He shows how great the system is to help kids, and they can do very well.”

Carnes, Henry's donor, seems to be doing well, Whitacre said. She noted her friend lives in Indianapolis, so they mostly keep in contact digitally, but major milestones bring them together.

“You can tell when they are together there's a special bond there,” Whitacre said of Carnes and Henry.

Whitacre and Goggins encourage people to learn more about becoming a donor.

“I can't do what I do without people willing to donate,” Goggins said. “It's just a wonderful gift that people can give.”

