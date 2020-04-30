Coronavirus roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

For a more detailed list, go to www.journalgazette.net and under blogs select The Scoop.

Ivy Tech Fort Wayne/Warsaw to hold virtual career fair

The Ivy Tech Community College campuses in northern Indiana will be hosting a freecollaborative virtual career fair on May 6 from noon until 3 p.m.

The event is open to the public and will have representatives from technology, health care, business and public service fields.

To register, go to careereco.com/events/IvyTechNorthern. Anyone with questions can contact Joyce Baker at jbaker86@ivytech.edu or Tara Kuhmichel at tkuhmichel@ivytech.edu.

Salvation Army responding to community needs

The Salvation Army Indiana Division is responding to needs in cities and towns across Indiana.

In Fort Wayne, the Salvation Army is distributing groceries, bus passes, and virus prep kits to the community. The food pantry is open twice weekly.

Noble allowing immunizations

The Noble County Health Department announced that beginning Monday, appointments for childhood immunizations will become available with modifications to maintain the health and safety of patients and staff.

Immunization appointments will be available by appointment only with priority given to children under 2, especially those who have had no immunizations.

Upon arrival at the Health Department, 2090 Indiana 9 in Albion, patients are to remain in their vehicle in the parking lot until called into the building for evaluation and immunizations.

Only one accompanying adult will be allowed to come in with each child unless a second adult is needed for interpretation services. No other family members or friends will be permitted to come into the building.

The clinic will be cleared of previous clients and will be wiped down prior to the arrival of the next patient.

Masks or other covering of the nose and mouth will be required of all clients and staff over the age of 2. The health department can be reached at 260-636-2191.

GivingTuesday event planned

In an effort to provide immediate aid, GivingTuesday announced #GivingTuesdayNow, a philanthropic event taking place Tuesday.

The global day of action will tap into the power of human connection and strengthen communities at the grassroots level. Communities are encouraged to mobilize on behalf of first responders as well as the other, often forgotten, front-line workers: the nonprofits that feed, house, educate and nurture neighbors impacted by the global pandemic.

“The social sector is in crisis at the very moment the world needs it most, and GivingTuesday stands ready to rally the world at this critical time,” said Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday.

In partnership with GivingTuesday, Firespring, Nonprofit Hub and Do More Good launched the #Nonprofit Matching-Fund Initiative. Now through Friday, Indiana 501(c)(3) nonprofits can register to participate in the #Nonprofit Matching-Fund Initiative at no cost to their organization.

“Participating nonprofits will receive matching funds from both the national and Indiana pools, while an engaged network of partners and match fund sponsors fuel awareness and momentum for the initiative,” said Graham Pansing Brooks, co-founder of the Do More Good Movement.

The #Nonprofit Matching-Fund Initiative gives the ability for nonprofits to fundraise throughout the month of May allowing them to engage supporters beyond the official day of giving on Tuesday

There are numerous ways to get involved with the #Nonprofit Matching-Fund Initiative:

• Nonprofits can register their organization by going to now.firespring.com/register.

• Donors can contribute to the matching funds at now.firespring.com/matchfund.

• Help spread the word by becoming a promotional partner at now.firespring.com/partners.