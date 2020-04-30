Electric Works extended again

Extensions to three major economic development agreements were approved Wednesday by the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission, buying developers time to finalize their financing as markets struggle with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RTM Ventures, the firm developing the former General Electric campus south of downtown and Barrett & Stokely, the Indianapolis firm developing the Lofts at Headwaters Park and Riverfront at Promenade Park, were granted extensions in three separate votes. The Electric Works extension was approved in a 3-2 vote.

The extensions for the Barrett & Stokely projects were approved unanimously. The deadline for closing and real estate for the $67.8 million Lofts at Headwaters Park and the $88.7 million Riverfront at Promenade Park was originally set for April 15. The extension approved Wednesday moves that deadline to June 15.

RTM Ventures will have until June 30 to meet the financing obligations necessary to close on the $248 million public-private Electric Works project. If the conditions are met by June 30, the firm will have 90 days – until Sept. 30 – to close on the deal. The most recent deadlines were April 30 for financing commitments and June 30 for closing.

Wednesday's approval marked the fifth extension to Electric Works' economic development agreement. The Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board and the Allen County commissioners will also have to consider similar extensions.

Jon Bomberger, an attorney for Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP representing the city, told the Redevelopment Commission that RTM Ventures' original request was “in many ways open-ended,” but city officials felt that was not warranted.

“We responded by saying that the most appropriate thing to do would be to do a definite date-specific extension and that's where we ended up with the 60 days and the 90 days, which is what they suggested the delay would be,” he said. “But we were not willing to agree to an open-ended delay due to COVID-19.”

Redevelopment Commission members Nathan Hartman and City Councilman Jason Arp opposed the extension. Arp said the pandemic isn't the reason Electric Works hasn't been able to secure financing over the past two years.

If redeveloping the campus is important for the area, Arp said he's certain other developers would be interested, “or even the same group that comes back together to renegotiate.”

“For us to continue to give leniency and extend deadlines time and time again, I think at this point maybe a little tough love is in order,” Arp said.

Redevelopment Commission President Christopher Guerin disagreed. The previous four extensions were granted for legitimate reasons, including the federal government shutdown in 2018 and negotiations to bring in a large anchor tenant, he said. Canceling the project now would be “unseemly and unfair,” Guerin said.

Do it Best Corp. announced in February plans to lease almost 200,000 square feet on the Electric Works campus.

